CRISIL, Indian Hotels among 156 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 20 scrips at fresh lows

Tracking weak global sentiment, Indian benchmark indices started the week with deep cuts. The BSE Sensex was down 300 points to 56,740, while the NSE Nifty 50 continued to test the 17,000-mark. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were underperforming the benchmarks and were down up to 0.9%. Sectorally, Nifty Auto, IT, financials, metals and consumer durables were the top losers, down up to 1%. Nifty private bank, meanwhile, turned flat. BSE Healthcare index slipped 1% dragged by the Solara Active Pharma Sciences, RPG Life Sciences, Metropolis Healthcare. A total of 97 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 20 stocks were at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Astec Lifesciences, Amber Enterprises India, ASM Technologies, Brand Concepts, Beekay Steel Industries, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CRISIL, Embassy Office Parks REIT, GHCL, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company, Panorama Studios International, Mehta Housing Finance, Sanco Trans, Sheetal Cool Products, SEL Manufacturing Company, Shilchar Technologies, Vadilal Industries, Veranda Learning Solutions are among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Anjani Foods, Dutron Polymers, Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services, Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF, Janus Corporation, Future Retail, Future Consumer, Amerise Biosciences were among the stocks that hit new lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 36 securities hit 52-week high on NSE, while 28 stocks were at 28 lows. Agro Phos India, Cantabil Retail India, Deep Energy Resources, De Nora. GHCL, Gokaldas Exports. GSS Infotech, Hardwyn India, Mukand Engineers, Rupa & Company, Ritco Logistics, Vadilal Industries were among the securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. Meanwhile, Asian Energy Services, Debock Industires, Foods & Inns, Hinduja Global Solutions, KPI Green Energy, RBL Bank, Sanofi India, Seya Industries, Shriram Properties, Solara Active Pharma, Thyrocare Technologies, Uma Exports, Vardhman Textiles, Zomato were among the stocks that 52-week low.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Powergrid, ITC, HDFC, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Reliance, HUL were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, while Titan, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, SBI, L&T, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Powergrid, HDFC and ITC were the top gainers, while Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto and Wipro were the top losers