What is the share price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹43.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Crimson Metal Engineering Company? The Crimson Metal Engineering Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company? The market cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹19.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Crimson Metal Engineering Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company are ₹43.58 and ₹43.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crimson Metal Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹61.35 and 52-week low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹11.94 as on .

How has the Crimson Metal Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Crimson Metal Engineering Company has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -14.25% over 3 months, 231.41% over 1 year, 66.86% across 3 years, and 38.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company are 140.13 and 3.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global