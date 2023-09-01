Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.22
|10.10
|25.74
|1.82
|9.03
|51.48
|37.39
|68.03
|621.56
|970.96
|1.32
|-2.02
|12.61
|20.34
|42.71
|228.36
|340.66
|15.45
|9.07
|46.32
|141.04
|314.01
|483.50
|282.60
|6.53
|4.18
|30.16
|75.71
|48.41
|214.39
|93.21
|14.84
|21.01
|28.29
|46.50
|102.90
|495.19
|205.02
|0.38
|-1.31
|-3.03
|2.68
|-33.85
|1,123.10
|857.80
|5.58
|7.17
|26.12
|30.23
|105.93
|1,467.67
|1,400.00
|2.16
|23.04
|40.22
|114.62
|280.19
|336.66
|336.66
|1.71
|-11.55
|-4.53
|16.27
|59.16
|2,597.77
|788.53
|0.84
|8.28
|-5.18
|55.46
|134.27
|180.93
|180.93
|0.47
|13.16
|25.11
|37.30
|33.87
|1,358.91
|651.30
|15.35
|27.76
|23.52
|107.93
|96.59
|225.09
|75.64
|2.75
|-7.62
|1.37
|-8.65
|27.09
|35.62
|35.62
|7.75
|9.88
|32.15
|43.29
|73.28
|229.47
|80.03
|-2.06
|-25.89
|4.14
|90.57
|84.00
|461.68
|196.44
|0.53
|27.87
|30.21
|29.91
|-4.37
|611.25
|2,270.83
|14.69
|7.57
|24.13
|39.75
|23.03
|23.03
|23.03
|-9.45
|-18.15
|29.96
|32.83
|114.00
|374.38
|4.11
|0
|-0.99
|-2.91
|-6.32
|-34.10
|296.04
|426.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TN1985PLC011566 and registration number is 011566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹3.96 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is 0.58 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹8.94 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹9.36 and 52-week low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹8.92 as on Jul 21, 2023.