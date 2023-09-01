Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TN1985PLC011566 and registration number is 011566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.