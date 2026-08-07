Here's the live share price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crimson Metal Engineering Company
|0
|-4.99
|-14.25
|-17.16
|231.41
|66.86
|38.67
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crimson Metal Engineering Company has gained 231.41% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Crimson Metal Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.37
|46.88
|10
|49.93
|48.91
|20
|52.33
|49.45
|50
|43.51
|43.5
|100
|29.79
|31.55
|200
|16.55
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crimson Metal Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Crimson Metal Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting For Consideration Of The Un-Audited Financial
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Crimson Metal Engg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 24, 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Crimson Metal Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Crimson Metal Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Crimson Metal Engg. - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR),2015 Regarding Submission Of Disclosure Of Related
Source: Dion Global
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TN1985PLC011566 and registration number is 011566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹43.58 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Crimson Metal Engineering Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹19.30 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company are ₹43.58 and ₹43.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crimson Metal Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹61.35 and 52-week low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹11.94 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Crimson Metal Engineering Company has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -14.25% over 3 months, 231.41% over 1 year, 66.86% across 3 years, and 38.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company are 140.13 and 3.37 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global