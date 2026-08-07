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Crimson Metal Engineering Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRIMSON METAL ENGINEERING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.58 Closed
-4.99₹ -2.29
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crimson Metal Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.58₹43.58
₹43.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.94₹61.35
₹43.58
Open Price
₹43.58
Prev. Close
₹45.87
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crimson Metal Engineering Company		0-4.99-14.25-17.16231.4166.8638.67
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crimson Metal Engineering Company has gained 231.41% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Crimson Metal Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.3746.88
1049.9348.91
2052.3349.45
5043.5143.5
10029.7931.55
20016.550

Source: Dion Global

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crimson Metal Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Crimson Metal Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTCrimson Metal Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting For Consideration Of The Un-Audited Financial
Jul 24, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTCrimson Metal Engg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 24, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTCrimson Metal Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTCrimson Metal Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTCrimson Metal Engg. - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR),2015 Regarding Submission Of Disclosure Of Related

Source: Dion Global

About Crimson Metal Engineering Company

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TN1985PLC011566 and registration number is 011566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandrakesh Pal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Uma Rajaram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Velu Paneerselvam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Arya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crimson Metal Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹43.58 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crimson Metal Engineering Company?

The Crimson Metal Engineering Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company?

The market cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹19.30 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crimson Metal Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company are ₹43.58 and ₹43.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crimson Metal Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹61.35 and 52-week low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company is ₹11.94 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Crimson Metal Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crimson Metal Engineering Company has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -14.25% over 3 months, 231.41% over 1 year, 66.86% across 3 years, and 38.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company are 140.13 and 3.37 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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