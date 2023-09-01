Follow Us

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. Share Price

CRIMSON METAL ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.94 Closed
00
As on Jul 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.94₹8.95
₹8.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.92₹9.36
₹8.94
Open Price
₹8.95
Prev. Close
₹8.94
Volume
0

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.95
  • R28.95
  • R38.96
  • Pivot
    8.94
  • S18.94
  • S28.93
  • S38.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.268.84
  • 108.278.65
  • 208.348.37
  • 506.30
  • 1004.260
  • 2006.920

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00000.2210.1025.74
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TN1985PLC011566 and registration number is 011566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandrakesh Pal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Uma Rajaram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishan Chand Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanhaiya Lal Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Velu Paneerselvam
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹3.96 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is 0.58 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹8.94 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹9.36 and 52-week low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹8.92 as on Jul 21, 2023.

