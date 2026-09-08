Here's the live share price of Cresto Techno along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cresto Techno
|0.75
|0.43
|-2.76
|-4.37
|2.92
|-7.70
|-5.24
|Prime Focus
|12.57
|13.94
|30.29
|16.34
|85.13
|54.32
|31.06
|Affle 3I
|3.85
|1.94
|8.63
|16.85
|-16.29
|11.93
|10.62
|Sun TV Network
|-1.61
|-6.79
|-10.40
|-21.36
|-17.64
|-9.82
|-1.19
|Amagi Media Labs
|-2.70
|-12.24
|38.97
|49.63
|63.23
|17.74
|10.30
|PVR INOX
|0.42
|7.81
|27.62
|21.15
|10.93
|-12.63
|-1.84
|Saregama India
|0.78
|-6.12
|8.91
|54.01
|-0.89
|7.51
|5.83
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-7.32
|-8.31
|-22.07
|8.14
|-25.43
|-32.15
|-13.37
|Tips Music
|0.90
|-2.46
|-1.07
|30.03
|8.20
|26.67
|40.14
|Latent View Analytics
|-4.13
|-12.26
|-12.94
|-13.95
|-38.98
|-17.05
|-11.77
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-2.00
|-6.24
|-13.74
|-15.00
|-50.05
|-27.50
|-11.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-1.71
|-4.53
|-4.44
|2.89
|-30.27
|-17.83
|-15.50
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|0.42
|-8.97
|7.82
|30.28
|30.28
|9.22
|5.43
|Sunshine Pictures
|6.01
|29.43
|29.43
|29.43
|29.43
|8.98
|5.29
|Signpost India
|7.00
|0.84
|3.75
|17.09
|-9.29
|-6.15
|-3.74
|Den Networks
|0
|1.87
|2.85
|1.46
|-22.67
|-14.80
|-10.64
|Panorama Studios International
|16.16
|4.86
|4.86
|4.86
|4.86
|1.59
|0.95
|Balaji Telefilms
|1.56
|3.62
|9.30
|-5.16
|-18.51
|11.66
|8.82
|New Delhi Television
|1.82
|-4.49
|-10.81
|-4.64
|-35.43
|-24.51
|4.38
|TV Today Network
|0.48
|-1.09
|1.72
|0.58
|-27.54
|-21.04
|-18.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cresto Techno has gained 2.92% compared to peers like Prime Focus (85.13%), Affle 3I (-16.29%), Sun TV Network (-17.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cresto Techno has underperformed peers relative to Prime Focus (31.06%) and Affle 3I (10.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.1
|16.12
|10
|16.1
|16.06
|20
|15.96
|16.01
|50
|16.02
|16.12
|100
|16.43
|16.52
|200
|18.13
|17.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cresto Techno remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cresto Techno fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120TG2013PLC090132 and registration number is 090132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cresto Techno is ₹16.20 as on Sep 08, 2026.
The Cresto Techno is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Cresto Techno is ₹20.19 Cr as on Sep 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cresto Techno are ₹16.50 and ₹16.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cresto Techno stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cresto Techno is ₹28.45 and 52-week low of Cresto Techno is ₹14.61 as on Sep 08, 2026.
The Cresto Techno has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -2.76% over 3 months, 2.92% over 1 year, -7.7% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cresto Techno are -10.16 and 1.90 on Sep 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global