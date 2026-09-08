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Cresto Techno Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRESTO TECHNO

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cresto Techno along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.20
1.63₹ 0.26
As on Sep 08, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cresto Techno Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.50
₹16.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.61₹28.45
₹16.20
Open Price
₹16.40
Prev. Close
₹15.94
Volume
5,566

Source: Dion Global

Cresto Techno Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cresto Techno		0.750.43-2.76-4.372.92-7.70-5.24
Prime Focus		12.5713.9430.2916.3485.1354.3231.06
Affle 3I		3.851.948.6316.85-16.2911.9310.62
Sun TV Network		-1.61-6.79-10.40-21.36-17.64-9.82-1.19
Amagi Media Labs		-2.70-12.2438.9749.6363.2317.7410.30
PVR INOX		0.427.8127.6221.1510.93-12.63-1.84
Saregama India		0.78-6.128.9154.01-0.897.515.83
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-7.32-8.31-22.078.14-25.43-32.15-13.37
Tips Music		0.90-2.46-1.0730.038.2026.6740.14
Latent View Analytics		-4.13-12.26-12.94-13.95-38.98-17.05-11.77
Network18 Media & Investments		-2.00-6.24-13.74-15.00-50.05-27.50-11.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-1.71-4.53-4.442.89-30.27-17.83-15.50
Media Matrix Worldwide		0.42-8.977.8230.2830.289.225.43
Sunshine Pictures		6.0129.4329.4329.4329.438.985.29
Signpost India		7.000.843.7517.09-9.29-6.15-3.74
Den Networks		01.872.851.46-22.67-14.80-10.64
Panorama Studios International		16.164.864.864.864.861.590.95
Balaji Telefilms		1.563.629.30-5.16-18.5111.668.82
New Delhi Television		1.82-4.49-10.81-4.64-35.43-24.514.38
TV Today Network		0.48-1.091.720.58-27.54-21.04-18.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cresto Techno has gained 2.92% compared to peers like Prime Focus (85.13%), Affle 3I (-16.29%), Sun TV Network (-17.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cresto Techno has underperformed peers relative to Prime Focus (31.06%) and Affle 3I (10.62%).

Cresto Techno Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cresto Techno Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.116.12
1016.116.06
2015.9616.01
5016.0216.12
10016.4316.52
20018.1317.22

Source: Dion Global

Cresto Techno Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cresto Techno remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cresto Techno Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cresto Techno fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Cresto Techno

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120TG2013PLC090132 and registration number is 090132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ratnakar Rao Chepur
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Pallala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Swathi Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prasada Rao Kalluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rammohan Paruvu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cresto Techno Share Price

What is the share price of Cresto Techno?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cresto Techno is ₹16.20 as on Sep 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cresto Techno?

The Cresto Techno is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cresto Techno?

The market cap of Cresto Techno is ₹20.19 Cr as on Sep 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cresto Techno?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cresto Techno are ₹16.50 and ₹16.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cresto Techno?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cresto Techno stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cresto Techno is ₹28.45 and 52-week low of Cresto Techno is ₹14.61 as on Sep 08, 2026.

How has the Cresto Techno performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cresto Techno has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -2.76% over 3 months, 2.92% over 1 year, -7.7% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cresto Techno?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cresto Techno are -10.16 and 1.90 on Sep 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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