What is the share price of Cresto Techno? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cresto Techno is ₹16.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Cresto Techno? The Cresto Techno is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cresto Techno? The market cap of Cresto Techno is ₹20.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cresto Techno? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cresto Techno are ₹16.50 and ₹16.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cresto Techno? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cresto Techno stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cresto Techno is ₹28.45 and 52-week low of Cresto Techno is ₹14.61 as on .

How has the Cresto Techno performed historically in terms of returns? The Cresto Techno has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -2.76% over 3 months, 2.92% over 1 year, -7.7% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cresto Techno? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cresto Techno are -10.16 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global