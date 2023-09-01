Follow Us

CRESTCHEM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.64 Closed
4.452.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Crestchem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.90₹62.96
₹62.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.30₹134.95
₹62.64
Open Price
₹62.96
Prev. Close
₹59.97
Volume
1,491

Crestchem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.77
  • R264.89
  • R366.83
  • Pivot
    61.83
  • S160.71
  • S258.77
  • S357.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.2760.8
  • 1077.2861.34
  • 2065.9162.19
  • 5052.1366.1
  • 10048.0671.27
  • 20045.3971.29

Crestchem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.28-3.00-28.85-10.5946.70251.91444.70
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Crestchem Ltd. Share Holdings

Crestchem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Crestchem Ltd.

Crestchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1991PLC015530 and registration number is 015530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dipak Narendraprasad Patel
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitinkumar Shantilal Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajesh I Mody
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Binaben Parasbhai Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar Babubhai Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nirmit Dipak Patel
    Additional Director

FAQs on Crestchem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crestchem Ltd.?

The market cap of Crestchem Ltd. is ₹18.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crestchem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crestchem Ltd. is 23.8 and PB ratio of Crestchem Ltd. is 6.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Crestchem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crestchem Ltd. is ₹62.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crestchem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crestchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crestchem Ltd. is ₹134.95 and 52-week low of Crestchem Ltd. is ₹39.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

