Here's the live share price of Crestchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crestchem
|0.35
|0.39
|0.16
|33.56
|-16.56
|27.52
|14.87
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crestchem has declined 16.56% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Crestchem has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.08
|126.12
|10
|132.03
|128.26
|20
|130.74
|129.99
|50
|133.99
|129.06
|100
|117.6
|123.73
|200
|113.71
|125.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crestchem saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Crestchem - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Crestchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday At 04:30 Pm (Noon) , August 12,
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Crestchem - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Crestchem - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Crestchem - Corporate Action: Record Date For Payment Of Dividend 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Crestchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1991PLC015530 and registration number is 015530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crestchem is ₹127.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crestchem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crestchem is ₹38.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crestchem are ₹129.95 and ₹122.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crestchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crestchem is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Crestchem is ₹73.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crestchem has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, 0.16% over 3 months, -16.56% over 1 year, 27.52% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crestchem are 0.00 and 3.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global