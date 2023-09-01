Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.28
|-3.00
|-28.85
|-10.59
|46.70
|251.91
|444.70
|6.03
|6.50
|6.53
|3.25
|-21.06
|90.72
|331.48
|7.01
|1.67
|0.36
|-1.15
|-17.81
|96.12
|862.73
|4.84
|-5.14
|3.97
|12.91
|-20.02
|77.41
|34.26
|13.52
|10.68
|16.84
|14.45
|-9.54
|81.65
|81.65
|4.71
|1.24
|5.35
|1.63
|-36.00
|166.30
|287.32
|-1.58
|6.04
|22.48
|42.60
|65.98
|192.17
|247.71
|-0.18
|11.14
|6.32
|29.76
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.46
|8.76
|27.30
|54.43
|98.48
|191.94
|115.90
|5.30
|2.58
|8.57
|19.79
|11.58
|2,188.64
|5,722.20
|6.46
|-5.96
|-14.03
|19.77
|-43.53
|75.69
|75.69
|9.10
|-7.46
|-18.61
|23.42
|-16.53
|-62.55
|-15.74
|-0.61
|-12.80
|10.87
|12.25
|-23.17
|30.36
|77.95
|-4.97
|17.53
|50.88
|43.11
|21.35
|-39.71
|-39.71
|2.96
|51.52
|48.47
|37.45
|16.13
|-9.19
|-90.00
|10.34
|-3.38
|1.10
|31.84
|-12.65
|382.71
|380.02
|6.15
|0.85
|-2.79
|22.27
|-22.25
|272.60
|121.43
|0.89
|16.91
|8.33
|38.68
|88.66
|470.80
|443.22
|4.54
|4.33
|25.25
|74.81
|96.84
|333.23
|703.62
|0.92
|-5.77
|-5.66
|10.47
|-15.13
|607.97
|614.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Crestchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1991PLC015530 and registration number is 015530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Crestchem Ltd. is ₹18.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Crestchem Ltd. is 23.8 and PB ratio of Crestchem Ltd. is 6.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crestchem Ltd. is ₹62.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crestchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crestchem Ltd. is ₹134.95 and 52-week low of Crestchem Ltd. is ₹39.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.