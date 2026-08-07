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Crestchem Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRESTCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Crestchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹127.50 Closed
-0.20₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crestchem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹129.95
₹127.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.01₹168.50
₹127.50
Open Price
₹122.00
Prev. Close
₹127.75
Volume
287

Source: Dion Global

Crestchem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crestchem		0.350.390.1633.56-16.5627.5214.87
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crestchem has declined 16.56% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Crestchem has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Crestchem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crestchem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.08126.12
10132.03128.26
20130.74129.99
50133.99129.06
100117.6123.73
200113.71125.13

Source: Dion Global

Crestchem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crestchem saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Crestchem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTCrestchem - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTCrestchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday At 04:30 Pm (Noon) , August 12,
Aug 06, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTCrestchem - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTCrestchem - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
Jul 16, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTCrestchem - Corporate Action: Record Date For Payment Of Dividend 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Crestchem

Crestchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1991PLC015530 and registration number is 015530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipak Narendraprasad Patel
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmit Dipak Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyankaben M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rinkal Maulik Jasani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Crestchem Share Price

What is the share price of Crestchem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crestchem is ₹127.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crestchem?

The Crestchem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crestchem?

The market cap of Crestchem is ₹38.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crestchem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crestchem are ₹129.95 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crestchem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crestchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crestchem is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Crestchem is ₹73.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Crestchem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crestchem has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, 0.16% over 3 months, -16.56% over 1 year, 27.52% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crestchem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crestchem are 0.00 and 3.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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