What is the share price of Crestchem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crestchem is ₹127.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Crestchem? The Crestchem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crestchem? The market cap of Crestchem is ₹38.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Crestchem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Crestchem are ₹129.95 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crestchem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crestchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crestchem is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Crestchem is ₹73.01 as on .

How has the Crestchem performed historically in terms of returns? The Crestchem has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, 0.16% over 3 months, -16.56% over 1 year, 27.52% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crestchem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crestchem are 0.00 and 3.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global