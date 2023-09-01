Follow Us

CREST VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹243.00 Closed
1.53.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Crest Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.20₹246.00
₹243.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.30₹296.00
₹243.00
Open Price
₹239.50
Prev. Close
₹239.40
Volume
18,814

Crest Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1243.73
  • R2247.47
  • R3251.23
  • Pivot
    239.97
  • S1236.23
  • S2232.47
  • S3228.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5166.42239.5
  • 10160.91241.07
  • 20162.62242.29
  • 50173.42232.68
  • 100172.93216.22
  • 200172.52199.31

Crest Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.25-5.2032.3442.7539.58201.6652.14
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Crest Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Crest Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Crest Ventures Ltd.

Crest Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC102697 and registration number is 102697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vasudeo Galkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijay Choraria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Shirodkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ferzana Behramkamdin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohindar Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crest Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crest Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Crest Ventures Ltd. is ₹691.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crest Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crest Ventures Ltd. is 22.52 and PB ratio of Crest Ventures Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Crest Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crest Ventures Ltd. is ₹243.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crest Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crest Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crest Ventures Ltd. is ₹296.00 and 52-week low of Crest Ventures Ltd. is ₹142.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

