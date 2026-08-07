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Crest Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

CREST VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Crest Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹382.40 Closed
0.50₹ 1.90
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crest Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹382.40₹383.50
₹382.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹301.05₹450.00
₹382.40
Open Price
₹383.50
Prev. Close
₹380.50
Volume
12

Source: Dion Global

Crest Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crest Ventures		2.073.741.023.842.6910.6925.88
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crest Ventures has gained 2.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Crest Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Crest Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crest Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5377.1381.62
10376.19378.95
20373376.84
50369.79372.17
100358.14367.53
200363.55368.76

Source: Dion Global

Crest Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crest Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Crest Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTCrest Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTCrest Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTCrest Ventures - Letter To Members Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
Jul 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTCrest Ventures - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTCrest Ventures - Notice Of The 44Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And Annual Report For The Financial

Source: Dion Global

About Crest Ventures

Crest Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC102697 and registration number is 102697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohindar Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijay Choraria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Mohan Kirpalani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crest Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Crest Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crest Ventures is ₹382.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crest Ventures?

The Crest Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crest Ventures?

The market cap of Crest Ventures is ₹1,087.92 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crest Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crest Ventures are ₹383.50 and ₹382.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crest Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crest Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crest Ventures is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Crest Ventures is ₹301.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Crest Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crest Ventures has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, 1.02% over 3 months, 2.69% over 1 year, 10.69% across 3 years, and 25.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crest Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crest Ventures are 22.43 and 0.83 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Crest Ventures News

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