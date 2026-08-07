Here's the live share price of Crest Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crest Ventures
|2.07
|3.74
|1.02
|3.84
|2.69
|10.69
|25.88
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crest Ventures has gained 2.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Crest Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|377.1
|381.62
|10
|376.19
|378.95
|20
|373
|376.84
|50
|369.79
|372.17
|100
|358.14
|367.53
|200
|363.55
|368.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crest Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Crest Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Crest Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Crest Ventures - Letter To Members Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Crest Ventures - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Crest Ventures - Notice Of The 44Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And Annual Report For The Financial
Source: Dion Global
Crest Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC102697 and registration number is 102697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crest Ventures is ₹382.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Crest Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crest Ventures is ₹1,087.92 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crest Ventures are ₹383.50 and ₹382.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crest Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crest Ventures is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Crest Ventures is ₹301.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Crest Ventures has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 3.74% for the past month, 1.02% over 3 months, 2.69% over 1 year, 10.69% across 3 years, and 25.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crest Ventures are 22.43 and 0.83 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global