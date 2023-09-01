Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.26 Closed
-2.14-0.53
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.10₹25.25
₹24.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.50₹39.59
₹24.26
Open Price
₹25.05
Prev. Close
₹24.79
Volume
16,69,234

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.97
  • R225.68
  • R326.12
  • Pivot
    24.53
  • S123.82
  • S223.38
  • S322.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.6224.83
  • 1032.2724.98
  • 2033.2425.21
  • 5035.525.69
  • 10034.2325.98
  • 20026.225.99

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.00-7.58-10.79-6.33-30.468,436.241,245.46
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue & Preferential issue
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC037036 and registration number is 037036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhinav Salgaonkar
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Soumyadri Bose
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Das
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Palav
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Supriya Gangadhare
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Behere
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Wadekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹996.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is 192.39 and PB ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹24.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cressanda Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹39.59 and 52-week low of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹17.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data