What is the Market Cap of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹996.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is 192.39 and PB ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is 8.24 as on .

What is the share price of Cressanda Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹24.26 as on .