MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue & Preferential issue
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC037036 and registration number is 037036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹996.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is 192.39 and PB ratio of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹24.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cressanda Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹39.59 and 52-week low of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. is ₹17.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.