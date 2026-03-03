Here's the live share price of Cressanda Railway Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cressanda Railway Solutions has gained 36.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.57%.
Cressanda Railway Solutions’s current P/E of -29.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cressanda Railway Solutions
|-2.17
|-4.93
|-19.64
|-33.17
|-46.75
|-52.82
|37.04
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Cressanda Railway Solutions has declined 46.75% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Cressanda Railway Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.77
|2.76
|10
|2.81
|2.79
|20
|2.84
|2.83
|50
|2.96
|2.99
|100
|3.38
|3.31
|200
|3.87
|4.2
In the latest quarter, Cressanda Railway Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
|Cressanda Railway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
|Cressanda Railway - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:47 AM IST
|Cressanda Railway - News Paper Publication For The Financial Results December 31, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 1:49 AM IST
|Cressanda Railway - Financial Result Of The December 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 1:34 AM IST
|Cressanda Railway - Statement Of Deviation Variation December 2025
Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100MH1985PLC037036 and registration number is 037036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of oilseed oleaginous fruits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cressanda Railway Solutions is ₹2.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cressanda Railway Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cressanda Railway Solutions is ₹114.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cressanda Railway Solutions are ₹2.72 and ₹2.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cressanda Railway Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cressanda Railway Solutions is ₹5.99 and 52-week low of Cressanda Railway Solutions is ₹2.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cressanda Railway Solutions has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, -3.91% for the past month, -25.41% over 3 months, -48.57% over 1 year, -52.95% across 3 years, and 36.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cressanda Railway Solutions are -29.22 and 0.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.