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Crescentis Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRESCENTIS CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Crescentis Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.65 Closed
3.79₹ 4.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crescentis Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.55₹114.60
₹113.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.05₹148.00
₹113.65
Open Price
₹113.95
Prev. Close
₹109.50
Volume
1,692

Source: Dion Global

Crescentis Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crescentis Capital		2.990.49-8.644.12-19.8-14.0817.6
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crescentis Capital has declined 19.80% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Crescentis Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Crescentis Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crescentis Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5108.14112.85
10109.03111.37
20109.43111.36
50115.11113.85
100117.23115.69
200115.56115.22

Source: Dion Global

Crescentis Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crescentis Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Crescentis Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTCrescentis Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTCrescentis Capital - News Paper Advertisement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTCrescentis Capital - New Paper Advertisement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:05 AM IST ISTCrescentis Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 04:58 AM IST ISTCrescentis Capital - Intimation Regarding 33Rd Annual General Meeting And Annual Report Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Crescentis Capital

Crescentis Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TS1993PLC188494 and registration number is 188494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bhaskara Rao Bollineni
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Subba Rao Veeravenkata Meka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavanam Ruthvik Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajvir Singh Chhillar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayanthi Talluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramana Dhulipala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crescentis Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Crescentis Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crescentis Capital is ₹113.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crescentis Capital?

The Crescentis Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crescentis Capital?

The market cap of Crescentis Capital is ₹113.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crescentis Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crescentis Capital are ₹114.60 and ₹110.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crescentis Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crescentis Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crescentis Capital is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Crescentis Capital is ₹96.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Crescentis Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crescentis Capital has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 0.49% for the past month, -8.64% over 3 months, -19.8% over 1 year, -14.08% across 3 years, and 17.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crescentis Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crescentis Capital are 0.00 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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