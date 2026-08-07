What is the share price of Crescentis Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crescentis Capital is ₹113.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Crescentis Capital? The Crescentis Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crescentis Capital? The market cap of Crescentis Capital is ₹113.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Crescentis Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Crescentis Capital are ₹114.60 and ₹110.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crescentis Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crescentis Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crescentis Capital is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Crescentis Capital is ₹96.05 as on .

How has the Crescentis Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Crescentis Capital has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 0.49% for the past month, -8.64% over 3 months, -19.8% over 1 year, -14.08% across 3 years, and 17.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crescentis Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crescentis Capital are 0.00 and 8.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global