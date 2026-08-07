Here's the live share price of Crescentis Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crescentis Capital
|2.99
|0.49
|-8.64
|4.12
|-19.8
|-14.08
|17.6
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crescentis Capital has declined 19.80% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Crescentis Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|108.14
|112.85
|10
|109.03
|111.37
|20
|109.43
|111.36
|50
|115.11
|113.85
|100
|117.23
|115.69
|200
|115.56
|115.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crescentis Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Crescentis Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Crescentis Capital - News Paper Advertisement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Crescentis Capital - New Paper Advertisement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:05 AM IST IST
|Crescentis Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:58 AM IST IST
|Crescentis Capital - Intimation Regarding 33Rd Annual General Meeting And Annual Report Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Crescentis Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TS1993PLC188494 and registration number is 188494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crescentis Capital is ₹113.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crescentis Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crescentis Capital is ₹113.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crescentis Capital are ₹114.60 and ₹110.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crescentis Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crescentis Capital is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Crescentis Capital is ₹96.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crescentis Capital has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, 0.49% for the past month, -8.64% over 3 months, -19.8% over 1 year, -14.08% across 3 years, and 17.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crescentis Capital are 0.00 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global