Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Crescent Leasing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CRESCENT LEASING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.86 Closed
00
As on Jun 5, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Crescent Leasing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.86₹5.86
₹5.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.96₹6.48
₹5.86
Open Price
₹5.86
Prev. Close
₹5.86
Volume
0

Crescent Leasing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.86
  • R25.86
  • R35.86
  • Pivot
    5.86
  • S15.86
  • S25.86
  • S35.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.165.8
  • 103.835.76
  • 203.435.47
  • 502.614.56
  • 1003.093.96
  • 2003.16.11

Crescent Leasing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.83-1.8423.3747.98227.37-74.35
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Crescent Leasing Ltd. Share Holdings

Crescent Leasing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Crescent Leasing Ltd.

Crescent Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1984PLC038066 and registration number is 038066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hirehally Marigowda Manjunatha
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh Subramanya
    Director
  • Mr. Avinash Singh
    Director

FAQs on Crescent Leasing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crescent Leasing Ltd.?

The market cap of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹2.38 Cr as on Jun 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is -39.33 and PB ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is 0.52 as on Jun 05, 2023.

What is the share price of Crescent Leasing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹5.86 as on Jun 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crescent Leasing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crescent Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹6.48 and 52-week low of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Jun 05, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data