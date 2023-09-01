What is the Market Cap of Crescent Leasing Ltd.? The market cap of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹2.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is -39.33 and PB ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Crescent Leasing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹5.86 as on .