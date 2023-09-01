Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Crescent Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1984PLC038066 and registration number is 038066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹2.38 Cr as on Jun 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is -39.33 and PB ratio of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is 0.52 as on Jun 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹5.86 as on Jun 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crescent Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹6.48 and 52-week low of Crescent Leasing Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Jun 05, 2023.