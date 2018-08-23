CreditAccess Grameen share price recovers 7% after tepid debut; stock ends below IPO price on listing day

CreditAccess Grameen share price: CreditAccess Grameen shares listed at Rs 385 on BSE, falling over eight per cent from the issue price of Rs 422.

CreditAccess Grameen share price: Shares of Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen recovered after a tepid debut on Thursday. Notably, CreditAccess Grameen shares listed at Rs 385 on BSE, falling over eight per cent from the issue price of Rs 422. However, the stock recovered and finally settled at Rs 420.80, which is 0.28% down over the issue price. On NSE, CreditAccess Grameen shares listed at Rs 390, implying a 7.6% discount from the issue price. In the intra-day trade, it had touched a high of Rs 426.90 and a low of Rs 385 and finally ended the trading session at Rs 418. At the end of the trading session on Thursday, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 6,032.43 crore. CreditAccess Grameen’s recently concluded Rs 1,131-crore initial public offer (IPO), was subscribed 2.17 times.

CreditAccess Grameen IPO was open between 8th and 10th August. The price band was fixed between Rs 418-422. The issue comprised a fresh issue of shares for up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 501.18 crore. CreditAccess Grameen Limited is an Indian micro-finance institution focussed on providing micro-loans to predominantly women in rural areas. ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company managed the issue.

In its IPO report, Hem Securities had rated a “buy” on CreditAccess Grameen public offer. Taking stock of the various fundamentals, Hem securities noted that the company is bringing the issue at a price to book multple of 2.94 on post issue book value at higher end of price band of Rs 418-422 per share. “Although company has shown strong growth with CAGR of more than 50% from FY14 to FY18 in its financials added by solid fundamentals as some of the co’s ratios are one of the best in industry but low ROE which will dilute post listing is a concern. Hence, we rated issue a ‘Subscribe’ one with limited upside potential,” Hem Securities said in a report.