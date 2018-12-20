CreditAccess Grameen: ‘Buy’ with TP of Rs 480

We initiate coverage on CreditAccess Grameen (CAGL), the second-largest NBFC-MFI player based out of Bengaluru, with ~82% rural borrower base, with BUY rating and a target price of `480 (potential upside of 26%). Company is amongst the few players who still follow the most trusted ‘weekly collection’ method. Notably, CAGL is one of the most cost efficient players in the industry with operating cost/AAum at 5.0% as at H1FY19-end, one of the lowest in the industry. It is increasingly focusing on diversifying its geographical presence as reflected in reduced portfolio concentration of top-10 districts to 34% as at Q2FY19 from 41% in FY16. Further, only five districts have portfolio concentration of >3% of the overall portfolio.

CAGL’s cost/AAuM ratio at 5.0% is one of the lowest in the industry. Rural presence, highest customer retention, thus lower employee cost, is helping the company maintain such low cost ratios. It believes its customer-centric business model allows it to attain the highest active customer retention (ACR) rate of 90% (annualised), as compared to the median ACR rate of 78% for leading micro-finance players as at 30-Sep’17.

CAGL’s rural customer base stands at 82% as at Sep’18 vs 66% for NBFC-MFIs as per the Union ministry of finance. Within the rural segment, CAGL has adopted a contiguous expansion strategy as reflect in the fact that 82% of portfolio growth in Q2FY19 came from districts outside the top-10. Repeatedly, it has been proved that frequent customer engagement is key to success in microfinance and the best way to engage is via central meetings. ‘Weekly collection/meeting’ is CAGL’s core philosophy, which has helped the company navigate challenging events such as demonetisation and farm loan waivers in its key operational states in recent times.

CAGL demonstrated industry- leading performance in terms of asset quality and return ratios during the challenging period of demonetisation and several state elections, with RoAuM touching 5.4% in H1FY19 from 1.6% in Q1FY18.