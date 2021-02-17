  • MORE MARKET STATS

Credit Suisse raises India to overweight, cuts China weightage in Asia Pacific portfolio

By: |
February 17, 2021 12:56 PM

Earnings per share (EPS) momentum offered by Indian stock markets is among the region's strongest, according to Credit Suisse.

Stock market, Credit SuisseCredit Suisse trimmed China’s weightage seeing a limited potential for future GDP gains. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty have zoomed 13% so far this month and many experts might be sounding the alarm bell, but global brokerage and research firm Credit Suisse believes India’s time to shine has just started. In a recent note on its Asia Pacific strategy, Credit Suisse has upgraded India and Australia to ‘overweight’ category from the ‘marketweight’ classification earlier. This increase in weightage comes at the expense of Asia’s largest economy — China. Analysts at Credit Suisse believe China has now passed most exciting period.

India better positioned

Related News

“India looks much better positioned cyclically and relative to the pandemic,” the note said. India’s economy contracted in double digits earlier this fiscal owing to the pandemic, however, the third-largest economy in Asia has managed to tame the virus as active cases continue to fall, helping the economic recovery pick up steam. “India suffered a severe outbreak but has seen a dramatic drop in infections, likely due at least in part to achievement of herd immunity in some locations,” the report said.

Earnings per share (EPS) momentum offered by Indian stock markets is among the region’s strongest, according to Credit Suisse. “Its credit cycle is at an earlier stage than perhaps all other APAC markets,” they said while adding that scope for rate cuts is greater than in perhaps every other market save Indonesia. The Shanghai Composite Index has gained little over 4% so far this year, Sensex meanwhile, has galloped over 8% in the same time frame.

China’s time has passed

Credit Suisse trimmed China’s weightage seeing a limited potential for future GDP gains, negative EPS momentum relative to the region, late-cycle valuations and the region’s biggest potential payback from pandemic related current account windfalls. “Along with Taiwan, China will likely suffer the region’s biggest post-pandemic payback when normalisation of tourism outflows and PPE and tech exports subtracts over 2% of GDP from the current account, on our forecast,” the note added. Thailand’s position has been cut for completely the opposite reason as Credit Suisse expects a long-wait before Thailand recovery from the pandemic blow.

Others choosing India over China

It is not just Credit Suisse that has increased India weightage at the cost of China. Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley said that supported by government’s policies, lower infections, and a pickup economic activity India could be a positive surprise this year. Morgan Stanley has increased India to ‘overweight’ along with Korea and Brazil while reducing its rating on MSCI China to ‘equal-weight’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Credit SuisseNiftySensex
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Credit Suisse raises India to overweight cuts China weightage in Asia Pacific portfolio
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lodha Developers 3rd IPO attempt: Group company Macrotech files Rs 2,500-cr issue papers with SEBI
2Gold prices fall to 8-month low, plunge 20% from record high; where will yellow metal prices go from here?
3RailTel IPO fully subscribed, enters day two; Nureca’s public issue closes for subscription today