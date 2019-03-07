Credit Suisse headcount in India hits 14k, bank plans to make country hub of global tech

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 1:54 AM

India has become the second largest location for the bank in terms of number of employees after Switzerland.

Credit Suisse started working out of India in 2007 with its own and outsourced centres in Pune and Mumbai, and has been scaling up since then.

Credit Suisse has grown its headcount in India to 14,000. This includes 5,000 direct employees and one-third of these are in IT roles. The rest are spread across vendors such as Wipro, Congnizant, Accenture, TCS and HCL, among others.

India has become the second largest location for the bank in terms of number of employees after Switzerland. The bank will continue this strategy of growing in both the in-house Credit Suisse team as well as teams working for Credit Suisse at their vendors.

Read | Ultra-Rich ditch cash; equity, bonds, real estate popular choices for investment

As part of its plans to make India the hub of global technology, Credit Suisse has expanded its operations in India. It added a second facility in Pune to house technology teams at the SEZ in Kharadi. This facility can house 5,000 employees.

Credit Suisse started working out of India in 2007 with its own and outsourced centres in Pune and Mumbai, and has been scaling up since then.

Also read | Sensex rises 194 points, Nifty closes above 11,000 first time since February 7; RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC up

John Burns, head, India IT and senior franchise officer, Pune, said this kind of work was traditionally done out of Zurich, London and New York and is now being done out of India and teams here are on a par with their global peers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Credit Suisse headcount in India hits 14k, bank plans to make country hub of global tech
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition