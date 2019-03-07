Credit Suisse headcount in India hits 14k, bank plans to make country hub of global tech

Credit Suisse started working out of India in 2007 with its own and outsourced centres in Pune and Mumbai, and has been scaling up since then.

Credit Suisse has grown its headcount in India to 14,000. This includes 5,000 direct employees and one-third of these are in IT roles. The rest are spread across vendors such as Wipro, Congnizant, Accenture, TCS and HCL, among others.

India has become the second largest location for the bank in terms of number of employees after Switzerland. The bank will continue this strategy of growing in both the in-house Credit Suisse team as well as teams working for Credit Suisse at their vendors.

As part of its plans to make India the hub of global technology, Credit Suisse has expanded its operations in India. It added a second facility in Pune to house technology teams at the SEZ in Kharadi. This facility can house 5,000 employees.

John Burns, head, India IT and senior franchise officer, Pune, said this kind of work was traditionally done out of Zurich, London and New York and is now being done out of India and teams here are on a par with their global peers.