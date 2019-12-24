Credit risk funds witnessing outflows as returns take a hit

From the 12 funds that were reviewed by Value Research, only three funds saw growth in their AUM over the last one year.

By Urvashi Valecha and Chirag Madia

Credit risk funds have seen outflows following defaults and credit downgrades through 2019, which has impacted performance and flows of some funds.

In the credit risk fund category, asset management companies are mandated to invest 65% of the funds they receive into bonds that are AA rated or less by the ratings agency. These funds can give high yield, but they come with an increased risk too.

Given that several companies came under stress in 2019, investors pulled they money out of some of these funds.

Data from Value Research shows that BOI AXA Credit Risk Fund was the worst performing fund in the category giving negative returns of -44.83% in the last 12 months. This is largely because fund had to write down the entire value of its investments in Sintex BAPL.

ICICI Prudential Credit Risk, IDFC Credit Risk Fund and Kotak Credit Risk Funds were among a few funds that saw an increase in their assets under management.

Nimesh Shah, managing director and CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC, says, “A key reason why our funds have managed to avoid credit defaults is because ten years ago we took a conscious decision to separate credit risk management from fund management. Hence, the team assessing credit risk is not swayed by higher yields and this helps in taking an independent call.”

Data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that assets under management (AUM) of credit risk funds, which was Rs 79,643.89 crore as on April 2019 has fallen to Rs 63,754.61 crore in November 2019, down by 20%. Kaustubh Belapurkar, director of Fund Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India, attributed this to multiple funds being exposed to bonds under stress such as IL&FS, DHFL, Essel Group, and Reliance ADAG. “In the earlier cycles, we have had one or two bonds under stress with only a couple of funds holding them within the industry. But, this time around, there have been several bonds under stress with multiple funds having exposure to these bonds, which has led to pessimism from investors where they have seen a significant drawdown impact on several funds,” he said before adding that it is unlikely whether investors have actually understood the product.

DSP Credit Risk, UTI Credit Risk Fund and L&T Credit Risk funds bled the most since they saw outflows in their assets under management with DSP Credit Risk losing as much as 72.88% of assets under management between the period October 2018 and November 2019, data from Value Research shows.

Even as the category of credit risks funds have delivered returns of just 0.45% in the last one year, several of the credit risks funds such as IDFC Credit Risk Fund, ICICI Prudential Credit Risk Fund, HDFC Credit Risk Fund and Kotak Credit Fund have given returns in excess of 8% in the last one year, shows the data from Value Research.

From the 12 funds that were reviewed by Value Research, only three funds saw growth in their AUM over the last one year. Devang Shah, deputy head – fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund said that investors with a moderate risk profile can allocate 35% of their portfolio to credit risk funds. “ What we believe is that most pain is behind us today, bottoming of growth is in place, though we see slow and gradual growth, we don’t see any more accidents from here on,” Shah said, adding that in the last few weeks they have seen small amount of inflows into their fund. Axis Credit Risk fund saw their AUM decline by 21.85%.