Credent Global Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CREDENT GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹146.00 Closed
4.586.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Credent Global Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.10₹146.00
₹146.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.93₹274.00
₹146.00
Open Price
₹137.15
Prev. Close
₹139.60
Volume
25,561

Credent Global Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.97
  • R2151.93
  • R3157.87
  • Pivot
    143.03
  • S1140.07
  • S2134.13
  • S3131.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5307.46140
  • 10275.7140.13
  • 20240.76141.03
  • 50170.76140.49
  • 100113.97136
  • 20081.01129.76

Credent Global Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.150.970.9445.1612.951,781.271,397.53
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Credent Global Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Credent Global Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Credent Global Finance Ltd.

Oracle Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1991PLC043281 and registration number is 043281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mandeep Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit K Chheda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sulabh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Credent Global Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Credent Global Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹150.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Credent Global Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is 123.42 and PB ratio of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Credent Global Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹146.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Credent Global Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Credent Global Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹274.00 and 52-week low of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹80.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

