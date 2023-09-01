Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.15
|0.97
|0.94
|45.16
|12.95
|1,781.27
|1,397.53
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of equity shares
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oracle Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1991PLC043281 and registration number is 043281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹150.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is 123.42 and PB ratio of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹146.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Credent Global Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹274.00 and 52-week low of Credent Global Finance Ltd. is ₹80.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.