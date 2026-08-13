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Credent Connect N Care Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Credent Connect N Care has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 13, 2026 and will close on Aug 17, 2026. The price band has been set at 179.00-189.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Credent Connect N Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Credent Connect N Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		-3.51-2.117.1614.0318.821.2715.77
Max Healthcare Institute		-6.71-8.92-1-5.21-20.0824.5325.04
Manipal Health Enterprises		3.823.823.823.823.821.260.75
Fortis Healthcare		-2.7-6.59-5.38-3.07-3.442.0730.12
Aster DM Quality Care		-1.681.613.3637.3437.0939.238.19
Global Health		-1.194.9216.821.320.9627.3127.39
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-3.77-10.13-0.83-1.81.0822.7629.45
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.220.377.1815.219.2528.8625.33
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		3.5113.2323.0836.0919.9819.910.38
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.842.7313.6111.3713.768.394.95
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		8.718.7718.0951.8943.1447.4319.49
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		-7.29-0.0917.3221.91-3.6211.0626.91
Park Medi World		-0.58-2.514.9764.4391.4224.1613.87
Metropolis Healthcare		-4.22-2.180.7811.185.5817.91-3.43
Healthcare Global Enterprises		10.018.4921.4624.5410.3830.7523.94
Thyrocare Technologies		7.1626.0335.3659.9842.8251.947.43
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-5.464.6224.0721.987.9712.497.32
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		1.222.776.2625.1622.3837.0921.08
Nephrocare Health Services		-4.335.9718.4818.0644.1212.957.58

Source: Dion Global

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About Credent Connect N Care

Credent Connect N Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000DL2015PLC281994 and registration number is 281994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Dimple Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vanita Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejpal Singh
    Independent Director

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