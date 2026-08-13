Credent Connect N Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000DL2015PLC281994 and registration number is 281994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.