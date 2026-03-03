Here's the live share price of Creative Graphics Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Creative Graphics Solutions India has declined 3.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.77%.
Creative Graphics Solutions India’s current P/E of 15.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Creative Graphics Solutions India
|0.93
|-5.09
|-25.95
|-38.79
|-0.94
|-5.82
|-3.53
|DOMS Industries
|-4.44
|-6.72
|-13.39
|-9.74
|-4.35
|19.44
|11.25
|DB Corp
|-0.27
|-10.81
|-15.19
|-18.35
|7.49
|30.39
|16.63
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|0.89
|0.60
|7.44
|-3.18
|51.94
|-11.55
|-7.10
|Navneet Education
|-4.62
|-12.59
|-0.94
|-8.58
|3.78
|13.53
|10.27
|TCPL Packaging
|-1.89
|-3.07
|-14.71
|-21.92
|-34.67
|26.95
|46.19
|Jagran Prakashan
|-0.90
|-5.96
|-10.52
|-12.53
|-4.96
|-3.93
|2.71
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-2.88
|-4.29
|-14.02
|-31.60
|-21.76
|3.02
|3.55
|Sandesh
|-3.33
|-4.19
|-12.00
|-22.10
|-6.99
|2.93
|6.84
|Linc
|-5.73
|-6.25
|-9.53
|-19.26
|-0.21
|-7.44
|19.48
|Repro India
|-4.46
|-8.26
|-20.27
|-15.86
|-12.41
|0.10
|1.05
|Universus Photo Imagings
|21.41
|138.35
|90.54
|76.21
|140.84
|4.15
|20.37
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|-4.47
|-7.32
|2.82
|-22.73
|-15.06
|9.01
|-0.90
|HT Media
|-5.45
|-3.88
|-10.88
|-19.53
|20.85
|4.19
|-4.36
|DIC India
|-2.62
|-4.71
|4.33
|-11.45
|-17.08
|10.09
|4.88
|Sambhaav Media
|-3.25
|-8.81
|-27.14
|7.53
|4.54
|35.03
|21.92
|WOL 3D India
|-0.95
|-0.75
|-36.98
|-10.43
|24.78
|-12.79
|-7.88
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|-12.26
|-17.58
|-25.68
|-31.31
|-32.34
|-17.25
|-0.58
|Orient Press
|2.39
|6.13
|-20.91
|-26.81
|-20.14
|4.56
|-6.60
|Kshitij Polyline
|-4.36
|26.44
|7.79
|-15.97
|-21.73
|-49.93
|-7.43
Over the last one year, Creative Graphics Solutions India has declined 0.94% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-4.35%), DB Corp (7.49%), Flair Writing Industries Ltd (51.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Graphics Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.25%) and DB Corp (16.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.47
|146.46
|10
|154.51
|150.51
|20
|156.19
|155.3
|50
|170.57
|167.55
|100
|188.85
|180.39
|200
|197.95
|187.65
In the latest quarter, Creative Graphics Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL2014PLC263964 and registration number is 263964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹147.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Creative Graphics Solutions India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹357.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Graphics Solutions India are ₹149.00 and ₹140.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Graphics Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹134.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Creative Graphics Solutions India has shown returns of 3.44% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -27.41% over 3 months, -1.77% over 1 year, -5.82% across 3 years, and -3.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Graphics Solutions India are 15.01 and 3.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.