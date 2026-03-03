Facebook Pixel Code
Creative Graphics Solutions India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CREATIVE GRAPHICS SOLUTIONS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Creative Graphics Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹147.25 Closed
3.44₹ 4.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Creative Graphics Solutions India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.15₹149.00
₹147.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹134.40₹259.00
₹147.25
Open Price
₹140.15
Prev. Close
₹142.35
Volume
34,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Creative Graphics Solutions India has declined 3.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.77%.

Creative Graphics Solutions India’s current P/E of 15.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Creative Graphics Solutions India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Creative Graphics Solutions India		0.93-5.09-25.95-38.79-0.94-5.82-3.53
DOMS Industries		-4.44-6.72-13.39-9.74-4.3519.4411.25
DB Corp		-0.27-10.81-15.19-18.357.4930.3916.63
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		0.890.607.44-3.1851.94-11.55-7.10
Navneet Education		-4.62-12.59-0.94-8.583.7813.5310.27
TCPL Packaging		-1.89-3.07-14.71-21.92-34.6726.9546.19
Jagran Prakashan		-0.90-5.96-10.52-12.53-4.96-3.932.71
Kokuyo Camlin		-2.88-4.29-14.02-31.60-21.763.023.55
Sandesh		-3.33-4.19-12.00-22.10-6.992.936.84
Linc		-5.73-6.25-9.53-19.26-0.21-7.4419.48
Repro India		-4.46-8.26-20.27-15.86-12.410.101.05
Universus Photo Imagings		21.41138.3590.5476.21140.844.1520.37
Hindustan Media Ventures		-4.47-7.322.82-22.73-15.069.01-0.90
HT Media		-5.45-3.88-10.88-19.5320.854.19-4.36
DIC India		-2.62-4.714.33-11.45-17.0810.094.88
Sambhaav Media		-3.25-8.81-27.147.534.5435.0321.92
WOL 3D India		-0.95-0.75-36.98-10.4324.78-12.79-7.88
Sundaram Multi Pap		-12.26-17.58-25.68-31.31-32.34-17.25-0.58
Orient Press		2.396.13-20.91-26.81-20.144.56-6.60
Kshitij Polyline		-4.3626.447.79-15.97-21.73-49.93-7.43

Over the last one year, Creative Graphics Solutions India has declined 0.94% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-4.35%), DB Corp (7.49%), Flair Writing Industries Ltd (51.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Graphics Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.25%) and DB Corp (16.63%).

Creative Graphics Solutions India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Creative Graphics Solutions India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.47146.46
10154.51150.51
20156.19155.3
50170.57167.55
100188.85180.39
200197.95187.65

Creative Graphics Solutions India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Creative Graphics Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Creative Graphics Solutions India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Creative Graphics Solutions India fact sheet for more information

About Creative Graphics Solutions India

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL2014PLC263964 and registration number is 263964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepanshu Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Rungta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Creative Graphics Solutions India Share Price

What is the share price of Creative Graphics Solutions India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹147.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Creative Graphics Solutions India?

The Creative Graphics Solutions India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Graphics Solutions India?

The market cap of Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹357.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Creative Graphics Solutions India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Graphics Solutions India are ₹149.00 and ₹140.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Graphics Solutions India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Graphics Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Creative Graphics Solutions India is ₹134.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Creative Graphics Solutions India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Creative Graphics Solutions India has shown returns of 3.44% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -27.41% over 3 months, -1.77% over 1 year, -5.82% across 3 years, and -3.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Creative Graphics Solutions India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Graphics Solutions India are 15.01 and 3.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Creative Graphics Solutions India News

