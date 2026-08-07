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Creative Eye Share Price

NSE
BSE

CREATIVE EYE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Creative Eye along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.44 Closed
0.47₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Creative Eye Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.71₹6.65
₹6.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.27₹8.99
₹6.44
Open Price
₹5.71
Prev. Close
₹6.41
Volume
117

Source: Dion Global

Creative Eye Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Creative Eye		3.87-3.45-11.78-6.80-17.7521.3913.30
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Creative Eye has declined 17.75% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Eye has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Creative Eye Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Creative Eye Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.116.25
106.16.21
206.156.21
506.436.37
1006.596.56
2006.916.8

Source: Dion Global

Creative Eye Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Creative Eye remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Creative Eye Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTCreative Eye - Board Meeting Intimation for Company M/S. CreativeEye Limited Will Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTCreative Eye - Submission Of Notice Of EGM To Be Held On 25.08.2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTCreative Eye - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 04, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTCreative Eye - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Aug 04, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTCreative Eye - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Creative Eye

Creative Eye Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC125721 and registration number is 125721. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dheeraj Kumar
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gupta
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Zuby Kochhar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Matty Vishal Dutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Gopal Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Laxminarayan Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Creative Eye Share Price

What is the share price of Creative Eye?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Eye is ₹6.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Creative Eye?

The Creative Eye is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Eye?

The market cap of Creative Eye is ₹12.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Creative Eye?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Eye are ₹6.65 and ₹5.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Eye?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Eye stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Eye is ₹8.99 and 52-week low of Creative Eye is ₹5.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Creative Eye performed historically in terms of returns?

The Creative Eye has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -11.78% over 3 months, -17.75% over 1 year, 21.39% across 3 years, and 13.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Creative Eye?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Eye are -2.49 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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