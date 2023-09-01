Follow Us

CREATIVE EYE LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Creative Eye Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.30₹3.35
₹3.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.10₹6.20
₹3.30
Open Price
₹3.35
Prev. Close
₹3.30
Volume
3,751

Creative Eye Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.33
  • R23.37
  • R33.38
  • Pivot
    3.32
  • S13.28
  • S23.27
  • S33.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.593.35
  • 104.473.38
  • 204.523.45
  • 504.993.63
  • 1004.833.86
  • 2004.554.09

Creative Eye Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.12-5.71-19.51-29.03-38.8965.0015.79
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Creative Eye Ltd. Share Holdings

Creative Eye Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Creative Eye Ltd.

Creative Eye Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC125721 and registration number is 125721. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dheeraj Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Zuby Kochhar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sarita Gopal Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Matty Vishal Dutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Laxminarayan Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Creative Eye Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Eye Ltd.?

The market cap of Creative Eye Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Creative Eye Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Creative Eye Ltd. is -4.9 and PB ratio of Creative Eye Ltd. is 0.29 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Creative Eye Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Eye Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Eye Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Eye Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Eye Ltd. is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Creative Eye Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

