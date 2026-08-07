What is the share price of Creative Eye? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Eye is ₹6.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Creative Eye? The Creative Eye is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Eye? The market cap of Creative Eye is ₹12.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Creative Eye? Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Eye are ₹6.65 and ₹5.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Eye? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Eye stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Eye is ₹8.99 and 52-week low of Creative Eye is ₹5.27 as on .

How has the Creative Eye performed historically in terms of returns? The Creative Eye has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -11.78% over 3 months, -17.75% over 1 year, 21.39% across 3 years, and 13.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Creative Eye? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Eye are -2.49 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global