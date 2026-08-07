Here's the live share price of Creative Eye along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Creative Eye
|3.87
|-3.45
|-11.78
|-6.80
|-17.75
|21.39
|13.30
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Creative Eye has declined 17.75% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Eye has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.11
|6.25
|10
|6.1
|6.21
|20
|6.15
|6.21
|50
|6.43
|6.37
|100
|6.59
|6.56
|200
|6.91
|6.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Creative Eye remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Creative Eye - Board Meeting Intimation for Company M/S. CreativeEye Limited Will Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Creative Eye - Submission Of Notice Of EGM To Be Held On 25.08.2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Creative Eye - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Creative Eye - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Creative Eye - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Creative Eye Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC125721 and registration number is 125721. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Eye is ₹6.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Creative Eye is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Creative Eye is ₹12.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Eye are ₹6.65 and ₹5.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Eye stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Eye is ₹8.99 and 52-week low of Creative Eye is ₹5.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Creative Eye has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -11.78% over 3 months, -17.75% over 1 year, 21.39% across 3 years, and 13.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Eye are -2.49 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global