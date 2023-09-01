What is the Market Cap of Creative Eye Ltd.? The market cap of Creative Eye Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Creative Eye Ltd.? P/E ratio of Creative Eye Ltd. is -4.9 and PB ratio of Creative Eye Ltd. is 0.29 as on .

What is the share price of Creative Eye Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Eye Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on .