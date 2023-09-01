Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.30
|16.98
|45.57
|97.27
|86.53
|351.58
|214.45
|12.69
|2.44
|51.01
|45.39
|44.68
|902.14
|450.76
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|-5.00
|-18.53
|5.60
|13.76
|1.96
|131.74
|55.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Creative Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1985PLC008286 and registration number is 008286. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹79.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Creative Castings Ltd. is 16.76 and PB ratio of Creative Castings Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹610.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹402.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.