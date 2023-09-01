What is the Market Cap of Creative Castings Ltd.? The market cap of Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹79.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Creative Castings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Creative Castings Ltd. is 16.76 and PB ratio of Creative Castings Ltd. is 2.28 as on .

What is the share price of Creative Castings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹610.00 as on .