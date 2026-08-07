What is the share price of Creative Castings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Castings is ₹590.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Creative Castings? The Creative Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Castings? The market cap of Creative Castings is ₹76.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Creative Castings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Castings are ₹605.45 and ₹590.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Castings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Castings is ₹723.85 and 52-week low of Creative Castings is ₹481.50 as on .

How has the Creative Castings performed historically in terms of returns? The Creative Castings has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, 11.25% for the past month, 0.36% over 3 months, 2.98% over 1 year, 0.06% across 3 years, and 5.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Creative Castings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Castings are 14.72 and 1.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global