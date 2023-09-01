Follow Us

CREATIVE CASTINGS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹610.00 Closed
2.8316.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Creative Castings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹580.00₹659.00
₹610.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹402.00₹660.00
₹610.00
Open Price
₹593.20
Prev. Close
₹593.20
Volume
441

Creative Castings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1652.67
  • R2695.33
  • R3731.67
  • Pivot
    616.33
  • S1573.67
  • S2537.33
  • S3494.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5589.42588.06
  • 10567.84581.69
  • 20549.43575.82
  • 50489.23568.44
  • 100426.55552.98
  • 200401.05525.81

Creative Castings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Creative Castings Ltd. Share Holdings

Creative Castings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Creative Castings Ltd.

Creative Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1985PLC008286 and registration number is 008286. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D H Dand
    Chairman
  • Mr. R R Bambhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S V Vaishnav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. B R Sureja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K D Panchamiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R S Tilva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P J Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R A Gardi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. J S Thanki
    Director
  • Mr. H N Vadgama
    Director

FAQs on Creative Castings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Castings Ltd.?

The market cap of Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹79.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Creative Castings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Creative Castings Ltd. is 16.76 and PB ratio of Creative Castings Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Creative Castings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹610.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Castings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of Creative Castings Ltd. is ₹402.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

