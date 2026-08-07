Here's the live share price of Creative Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Creative Castings
|4.89
|11.25
|0.36
|7.07
|2.98
|0.06
|5.69
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Creative Castings has gained 2.98% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Castings has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|565.9
|600.57
|10
|566.69
|585.81
|20
|557.88
|572.15
|50
|549.01
|561.39
|100
|558.73
|561.44
|200
|567.38
|573.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Creative Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Creative Casting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Creative Casting - Annual General Meeting (AGM) For The FY 2025-26 Scheduled On Saturday, September 26, 2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Creative Casting - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For 41St AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Creative Casting - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Creative Casting - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Creative Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1985PLC008286 and registration number is 008286. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Castings is ₹590.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Creative Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Creative Castings is ₹76.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Castings are ₹605.45 and ₹590.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Castings is ₹723.85 and 52-week low of Creative Castings is ₹481.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Creative Castings has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, 11.25% for the past month, 0.36% over 3 months, 2.98% over 1 year, 0.06% across 3 years, and 5.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Castings are 14.72 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global