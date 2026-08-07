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Creative Castings Share Price

NSE
BSE

CREATIVE CASTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Creative Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹590.00 Closed
-4.50₹ -27.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Creative Castings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.00₹605.45
₹590.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹481.50₹723.85
₹590.00
Open Price
₹605.45
Prev. Close
₹617.80
Volume
188

Source: Dion Global

Creative Castings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Creative Castings		4.8911.250.367.072.980.065.69
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Creative Castings has gained 2.98% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Creative Castings has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Creative Castings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Creative Castings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5565.9600.57
10566.69585.81
20557.88572.15
50549.01561.39
100558.73561.44
200567.38573.23

Source: Dion Global

Creative Castings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Creative Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Creative Castings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTCreative Casting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Aug 01, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTCreative Casting - Annual General Meeting (AGM) For The FY 2025-26 Scheduled On Saturday, September 26, 2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTCreative Casting - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For 41St AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTCreative Casting - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Aug 01, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTCreative Casting - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Creative Castings

Creative Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1985PLC008286 and registration number is 008286. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D H Dand
    Chairman
  • Mr. R R Bambhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S V Vaishnav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. J S Thanki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. H N Vadgama
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B R Sureja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K D Panchamiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R S Tilva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P J Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R A Gardi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Creative Castings Share Price

What is the share price of Creative Castings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Creative Castings is ₹590.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Creative Castings?

The Creative Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Castings?

The market cap of Creative Castings is ₹76.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Creative Castings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Creative Castings are ₹605.45 and ₹590.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Creative Castings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Creative Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Creative Castings is ₹723.85 and 52-week low of Creative Castings is ₹481.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Creative Castings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Creative Castings has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, 11.25% for the past month, 0.36% over 3 months, 2.98% over 1 year, 0.06% across 3 years, and 5.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Creative Castings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Creative Castings are 14.72 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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