Here's the live share price of Crayons Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Crayons Advertising has declined 15.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.07%.
Crayons Advertising’s current P/E of 13.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crayons Advertising
|0.38
|0.38
|-6.82
|-26.87
|-26.46
|-25.17
|-15.97
|R K Swamy
|0.09
|-10.20
|-11.77
|-34.96
|-50.05
|-27.56
|-17.59
|Pramara Promotions
|-2.11
|2.13
|1.55
|36.95
|145.26
|45.24
|25.10
|Vertoz
|-3.27
|-18.67
|-37.73
|-43.00
|-49.99
|-26.68
|-21.12
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-13.59
|-25.00
|-38.66
|-35.09
|-39.03
|-15.20
|-9.42
|Digicontent
|-2.96
|5.29
|-16.50
|-28.55
|-45.48
|19.25
|25.60
|Graphisads
|-8.68
|-29.64
|-6.15
|-14.33
|-39.42
|-33.97
|-22.05
|Next Mediaworks
|-11.69
|2.92
|-9.73
|-16.56
|-13.28
|-0.99
|5.23
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|5.61
|-4.91
|-12.52
|-18.31
|-17.32
|-20.67
|-23.42
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|-7.80
|-14.19
|-27.98
|-44.21
|-51.40
|-39.70
|-26.18
|Veritaas Advertising
|-4.94
|20.93
|4.08
|-17.51
|-16.45
|-39.22
|-25.83
Over the last one year, Crayons Advertising has declined 26.46% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Crayons Advertising has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.03
|38.58
|10
|39.21
|39.04
|20
|39.46
|39.25
|50
|39.09
|40.28
|100
|43.57
|43.45
|200
|48.93
|52.39
In the latest quarter, Crayons Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Crayons Advertising fact sheet for more information
Crayons Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52109DL1986PLC024711 and registration number is 024711. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crayons Advertising is ₹39.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Crayons Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Crayons Advertising is ₹96.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crayons Advertising are ₹39.75 and ₹36.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crayons Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crayons Advertising is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Crayons Advertising is ₹32.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Crayons Advertising has shown returns of 3.94% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -12.87% over 3 months, -31.07% over 1 year, -25.17% across 3 years, and -15.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crayons Advertising are 13.38 and 0.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.