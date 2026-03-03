Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Crayons Advertising Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRAYONS ADVERTISING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Crayons Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.60 Closed
3.94₹ 1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Crayons Advertising Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.70₹39.75
₹39.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.60₹70.00
₹39.60
Open Price
₹36.70
Prev. Close
₹38.10
Volume
9,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Crayons Advertising has declined 15.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.07%.

Crayons Advertising’s current P/E of 13.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Crayons Advertising Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crayons Advertising		0.380.38-6.82-26.87-26.46-25.17-15.97
R K Swamy		0.09-10.20-11.77-34.96-50.05-27.56-17.59
Pramara Promotions		-2.112.131.5536.95145.2645.2425.10
Vertoz		-3.27-18.67-37.73-43.00-49.99-26.68-21.12
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-13.59-25.00-38.66-35.09-39.03-15.20-9.42
Digicontent		-2.965.29-16.50-28.55-45.4819.2525.60
Graphisads		-8.68-29.64-6.15-14.33-39.42-33.97-22.05
Next Mediaworks		-11.692.92-9.73-16.56-13.28-0.995.23
Cyber Media Research & Services		5.61-4.91-12.52-18.31-17.32-20.67-23.42
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		-7.80-14.19-27.98-44.21-51.40-39.70-26.18
Veritaas Advertising		-4.9420.934.08-17.51-16.45-39.22-25.83

Over the last one year, Crayons Advertising has declined 26.46% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Crayons Advertising has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).

Crayons Advertising Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Crayons Advertising Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.0338.58
1039.2139.04
2039.4639.25
5039.0940.28
10043.5743.45
20048.9352.39

Crayons Advertising Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crayons Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Crayons Advertising Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Crayons Advertising fact sheet for more information

About Crayons Advertising

Crayons Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52109DL1986PLC024711 and registration number is 024711. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Lalani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Zutshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Pagaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vimi Lalani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hulas Mal Lalani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Crayons Advertising Share Price

What is the share price of Crayons Advertising?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crayons Advertising is ₹39.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crayons Advertising?

The Crayons Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crayons Advertising?

The market cap of Crayons Advertising is ₹96.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crayons Advertising?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crayons Advertising are ₹39.75 and ₹36.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crayons Advertising?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crayons Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crayons Advertising is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Crayons Advertising is ₹32.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Crayons Advertising performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crayons Advertising has shown returns of 3.94% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -12.87% over 3 months, -31.07% over 1 year, -25.17% across 3 years, and -15.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crayons Advertising?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crayons Advertising are 13.38 and 0.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Crayons Advertising News

More Crayons Advertising News
icon
Market Pulse