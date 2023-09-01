Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.27
|-0.45
|37.19
|20.04
|2.69
|26.34
|9.13
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cravatex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93010MH1951PLC008546 and registration number is 008546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cravatex Ltd. is ₹105.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cravatex Ltd. is -3.69 and PB ratio of Cravatex Ltd. is 7.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cravatex Ltd. is ₹408.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cravatex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cravatex Ltd. is ₹543.80 and 52-week low of Cravatex Ltd. is ₹284.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.