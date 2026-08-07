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Cravatex Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRAVATEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cravatex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹348.90 Closed
-0.60₹ -2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cravatex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹344.05₹357.00
₹348.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹300.00₹499.50
₹348.90
Open Price
₹344.05
Prev. Close
₹351.00
Volume
168

Source: Dion Global

Cravatex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cravatex		1.42-11.06-0.31-0.58-27.3-5.772.61
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.329.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.05416.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.9-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.5250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.324.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.314.2153.859.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.70.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.45.83.65.911.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.325.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cravatex has declined 27.30% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Cravatex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Cravatex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cravatex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5345.37354.12
10369.22360.68
20385.44370.68
50372.67372.07
100359.65369.52
200372.23376.62

Source: Dion Global

Cravatex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cravatex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cravatex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTCravatex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 12/08/2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTCravatex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTCravatex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 08, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTCravatex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTCravatex - Letter For Weblink Of Annual Report 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Cravatex

Cravatex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93010MH1951PLC008546 and registration number is 008546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Divakar G Kamath
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rohan Batra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyan Shivkumar Israni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nakul Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rina Suresh Deora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cravatex Share Price

What is the share price of Cravatex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cravatex is ₹348.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cravatex?

The Cravatex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cravatex?

The market cap of Cravatex is ₹90.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cravatex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cravatex are ₹357.00 and ₹344.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cravatex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cravatex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cravatex is ₹499.50 and 52-week low of Cravatex is ₹300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cravatex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cravatex has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -11.06% for the past month, -0.31% over 3 months, -27.3% over 1 year, -5.77% across 3 years, and 2.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cravatex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cravatex are 13.27 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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