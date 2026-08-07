Here's the live share price of Cravatex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cravatex
|1.42
|-11.06
|-0.31
|-0.58
|-27.3
|-5.77
|2.61
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.3
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.9
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.5
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.3
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.3
|14.21
|53.8
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.7
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.4
|5.8
|3.6
|5.9
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.3
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cravatex has declined 27.30% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Cravatex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|345.37
|354.12
|10
|369.22
|360.68
|20
|385.44
|370.68
|50
|372.67
|372.07
|100
|359.65
|369.52
|200
|372.23
|376.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cravatex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Cravatex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 12/08/2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Cravatex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Cravatex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Cravatex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Cravatex - Letter For Weblink Of Annual Report 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Cravatex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93010MH1951PLC008546 and registration number is 008546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cravatex is ₹348.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cravatex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cravatex is ₹90.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cravatex are ₹357.00 and ₹344.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cravatex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cravatex is ₹499.50 and 52-week low of Cravatex is ₹300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cravatex has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -11.06% for the past month, -0.31% over 3 months, -27.3% over 1 year, -5.77% across 3 years, and 2.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cravatex are 13.27 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global