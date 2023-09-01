Follow Us

CRAVATEX LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹408.15 Closed
0.371.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cravatex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹406.65₹414.00
₹408.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹284.60₹543.80
₹408.15
Open Price
₹410.90
Prev. Close
₹406.65
Volume
663

Cravatex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1412.55
  • R2416.95
  • R3419.9
  • Pivot
    409.6
  • S1405.2
  • S2402.25
  • S3397.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5409.48405.01
  • 10389.75403.72
  • 20373.32403.37
  • 50397.24394.46
  • 100382.37382.18
  • 200380.94377.65

Cravatex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.27-0.4537.1920.042.6926.349.13
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Cravatex Ltd. Share Holdings

Cravatex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cravatex Ltd.

Cravatex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93010MH1951PLC008546 and registration number is 008546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. S D Israni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pheroza Jimmy Bilimoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divakar G Kamath
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rohan Batra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Cravatex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cravatex Ltd.?

The market cap of Cravatex Ltd. is ₹105.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cravatex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cravatex Ltd. is -3.69 and PB ratio of Cravatex Ltd. is 7.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cravatex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cravatex Ltd. is ₹408.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cravatex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cravatex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cravatex Ltd. is ₹543.80 and 52-week low of Cravatex Ltd. is ₹284.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

