What is the share price of Cravatex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cravatex is ₹348.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Cravatex? The Cravatex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cravatex? The market cap of Cravatex is ₹90.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cravatex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cravatex are ₹357.00 and ₹344.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cravatex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cravatex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cravatex is ₹499.50 and 52-week low of Cravatex is ₹300.00 as on .

How has the Cravatex performed historically in terms of returns? The Cravatex has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -11.06% for the past month, -0.31% over 3 months, -27.3% over 1 year, -5.77% across 3 years, and 2.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cravatex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cravatex are 13.27 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global