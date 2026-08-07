Here's the live share price of Cranex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cranex
|-3.54
|0.78
|-1.93
|10.02
|4.66
|24.21
|38.99
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cranex has gained 4.66% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Cranex has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.63
|94.66
|10
|92.72
|93.57
|20
|90.31
|92.06
|50
|85.99
|88.32
|100
|81.16
|84.21
|200
|76.96
|82.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cranex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Cranex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The C
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Cranex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Cranex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Cranex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Cranex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Cranex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1973PLC006503 and registration number is 006503. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranex is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cranex is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cranex is ₹72.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cranex are ₹94.80 and ₹88.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranex is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Cranex is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cranex has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, 0.78% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 4.66% over 1 year, 24.21% across 3 years, and 38.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cranex are 29.94 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global