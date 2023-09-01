Follow Us

CRANEX LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.16 Closed
-4.99-2.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cranex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.16₹44.43
₹41.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.30₹57.00
₹41.16
Open Price
₹43.35
Prev. Close
₹43.32
Volume
14,371

Cranex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.34
  • R245.52
  • R346.61
  • Pivot
    42.25
  • S140.07
  • S238.98
  • S336.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.3443.11
  • 1029.4643.16
  • 2026.1342.28
  • 5021.538.71
  • 10019.5435.58
  • 20019.6131.89

Cranex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.434.2326.3065.90129.94441.58194.21
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Cranex Ltd. Share Holdings

Cranex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cranex Ltd.

Cranex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1973PLC006503 and registration number is 006503. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Jindal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpy Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cranex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cranex Ltd.?

The market cap of Cranex Ltd. is ₹24.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cranex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cranex Ltd. is 37.52 and PB ratio of Cranex Ltd. is 2.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cranex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranex Ltd. is ₹41.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cranex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranex Ltd. is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Cranex Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

