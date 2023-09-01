Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.43
|4.23
|26.30
|65.90
|129.94
|441.58
|194.21
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cranex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1973PLC006503 and registration number is 006503. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cranex Ltd. is ₹24.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cranex Ltd. is 37.52 and PB ratio of Cranex Ltd. is 2.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranex Ltd. is ₹41.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranex Ltd. is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Cranex Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.