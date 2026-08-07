What is the share price of Cranex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranex is ₹90.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Cranex? The Cranex is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cranex? The market cap of Cranex is ₹72.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cranex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cranex are ₹94.80 and ₹88.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cranex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranex is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Cranex is ₹56.00 as on .

How has the Cranex performed historically in terms of returns? The Cranex has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, 0.78% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 4.66% over 1 year, 24.21% across 3 years, and 38.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cranex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cranex are 29.94 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global