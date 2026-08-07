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Cranex Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRANEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Cranex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.00 Closed
-3.25₹ -3.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cranex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.56₹94.80
₹90.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.00₹114.00
₹90.00
Open Price
₹94.80
Prev. Close
₹93.02
Volume
6,763

Source: Dion Global

Cranex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cranex		-3.540.78-1.9310.024.6624.2138.99
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cranex has gained 4.66% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Cranex has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Cranex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cranex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.6394.66
1092.7293.57
2090.3192.06
5085.9988.32
10081.1684.21
20076.9682.41

Source: Dion Global

Cranex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cranex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cranex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTCranex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The C
Jul 21, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTCranex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 20, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTCranex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 18, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTCranex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTCranex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Cranex

Cranex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1973PLC006503 and registration number is 006503. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Shilpy Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Prabhat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cranex Share Price

What is the share price of Cranex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranex is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cranex?

The Cranex is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cranex?

The market cap of Cranex is ₹72.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cranex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cranex are ₹94.80 and ₹88.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cranex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranex is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Cranex is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cranex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cranex has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, 0.78% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 4.66% over 1 year, 24.21% across 3 years, and 38.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cranex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cranex are 29.94 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cranex News

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