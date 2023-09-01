Follow Us

CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.59 Closed
3.460.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Cranes Software International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.36₹3.60
₹3.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.21₹4.26
₹3.59
Open Price
₹3.60
Prev. Close
₹3.47
Volume
1,80,993

Cranes Software International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.67
  • R23.76
  • R33.91
  • Pivot
    3.52
  • S13.43
  • S23.28
  • S33.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.943.38
  • 102.933.35
  • 202.973.31
  • 503.073.21
  • 1002.813.11
  • 2003.093.09

Cranes Software International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.4610.4646.535.9011.49529.82152.82
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Cranes Software International Ltd. Share Holdings

Cranes Software International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Cranes Software International Ltd.

Cranes Software International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05190KA1984PLC031621 and registration number is 031621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mueed Khader
    Director
  • Mr. Richard Gall
    Director
  • Mrs. Akthar Begum
    Director
  • Mr. Asif Khader
    Co-Founder & Managing Director

FAQs on Cranes Software International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cranes Software International Ltd.?

The market cap of Cranes Software International Ltd. is ₹42.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cranes Software International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cranes Software International Ltd. is -0.35 and PB ratio of Cranes Software International Ltd. is -0.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cranes Software International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranes Software International Ltd. is ₹3.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cranes Software International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranes Software International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranes Software International Ltd. is ₹4.26 and 52-week low of Cranes Software International Ltd. is ₹2.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

