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Cranes Software International Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Cranes Software International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.93 Closed
4.80₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cranes Software International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.93₹3.93
₹3.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.04₹6.01
₹3.93
Open Price
₹3.93
Prev. Close
₹3.75
Volume
65,117

Source: Dion Global

Cranes Software International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cranes Software International		14.247.3811.02-9.4513.268.703.18
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cranes Software International has gained 13.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cranes Software International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Cranes Software International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cranes Software International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.453.48
103.463.48
203.543.51
503.593.56
1003.63.67
2003.993.84

Source: Dion Global

Cranes Software International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cranes Software International saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.52%, while DII stake decreased to 8.64%, FII holding rose to 6.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cranes Software International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:51 AM IST ISTCranes Soft. Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTCranes Soft. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 16, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTCranes Soft. Intl. - Results 31.03.2026
Jun 16, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTCranes Soft. Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Outcome
Jun 14, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTCranes Soft. Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Rescheduled On 15.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Cranes Software International

Cranes Software International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05190KA1984PLC031621 and registration number is 031621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Asif Khader
    Co-Founder & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mueed Khader
    Director
  • Mrs. Akthar Begum
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shital Darak Mandhana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cranes Software International Share Price

What is the share price of Cranes Software International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranes Software International is ₹3.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cranes Software International?

The Cranes Software International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cranes Software International?

The market cap of Cranes Software International is ₹59.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cranes Software International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cranes Software International are ₹3.93 and ₹3.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cranes Software International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranes Software International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranes Software International is ₹6.01 and 52-week low of Cranes Software International is ₹3.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cranes Software International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cranes Software International has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, 7.38% for the past month, 11.02% over 3 months, 13.26% over 1 year, 8.7% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cranes Software International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cranes Software International are -4.15 and -0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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