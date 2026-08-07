What is the share price of Cranes Software International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranes Software International is ₹3.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Cranes Software International? The Cranes Software International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cranes Software International? The market cap of Cranes Software International is ₹59.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cranes Software International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cranes Software International are ₹3.93 and ₹3.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cranes Software International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranes Software International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranes Software International is ₹6.01 and 52-week low of Cranes Software International is ₹3.04 as on .

How has the Cranes Software International performed historically in terms of returns? The Cranes Software International has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, 7.38% for the past month, 11.02% over 3 months, 13.26% over 1 year, 8.7% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cranes Software International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cranes Software International are -4.15 and -0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global