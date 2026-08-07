Here's the live share price of Cranes Software International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cranes Software International
|14.24
|7.38
|11.02
|-9.45
|13.26
|8.70
|3.18
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cranes Software International has gained 13.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cranes Software International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.45
|3.48
|10
|3.46
|3.48
|20
|3.54
|3.51
|50
|3.59
|3.56
|100
|3.6
|3.67
|200
|3.99
|3.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cranes Software International saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.52%, while DII stake decreased to 8.64%, FII holding rose to 6.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:51 AM IST IST
|Cranes Soft. Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Cranes Soft. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 16, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Cranes Soft. Intl. - Results 31.03.2026
|Jun 16, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Cranes Soft. Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Outcome
|Jun 14, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Cranes Soft. Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Rescheduled On 15.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Cranes Software International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05190KA1984PLC031621 and registration number is 031621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cranes Software International is ₹3.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cranes Software International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cranes Software International is ₹59.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cranes Software International are ₹3.93 and ₹3.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cranes Software International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cranes Software International is ₹6.01 and 52-week low of Cranes Software International is ₹3.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cranes Software International has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, 7.38% for the past month, 11.02% over 3 months, 13.26% over 1 year, 8.7% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cranes Software International are -4.15 and -0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global