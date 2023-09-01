Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.15
|156.41
|179.02
|175.65
|271.52
|1,024.34
|271.52
|7.96
|4.67
|14.61
|6.07
|-8.99
|-3.74
|-37.19
|1.32
|22.49
|54.20
|64.47
|63.96
|166.22
|210.91
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.50
|50.12
|61.62
|57.87
|17.90
|587.53
|1,253.76
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209AP2008PLC059135 and registration number is 059135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹24.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is 22.04 and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹34.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crane Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.58 and 52-week low of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.