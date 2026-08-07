What is the share price of Crane Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crane Infrastructure is ₹12.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Crane Infrastructure? The Crane Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crane Infrastructure? The market cap of Crane Infrastructure is ₹8.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Crane Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Crane Infrastructure are ₹12.70 and ₹11.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crane Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crane Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crane Infrastructure is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Crane Infrastructure is ₹9.14 as on .

How has the Crane Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Crane Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -32.02% over 1 year, -2.94% across 3 years, and 12.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure are 19.56 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global