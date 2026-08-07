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Crane Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRANE INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Crane Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.40 Closed
-1.20₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crane Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.30₹12.70
₹12.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.14₹19.95
₹12.40
Open Price
₹12.70
Prev. Close
₹12.55
Volume
707

Source: Dion Global

Crane Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crane Infrastructure		-0.96-0.80-6.56-16.44-32.02-2.9412.87
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crane Infrastructure has declined 32.02% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Crane Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Crane Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crane Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.6312.36
1012.5112.4
2012.3812.44
5012.9112.77
10013.1213.36
20014.7414.63

Source: Dion Global

Crane Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crane Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Crane Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTCrane Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Qu
Jul 13, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTCrane Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTCrane Infrastructure - Submission Of The Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31-03-202
May 29, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTCrane Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTCrane Infrastructure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28-05-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Crane Infrastructure

Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209AP2008PLC059135 and registration number is 059135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Praveen
    Executive Director
  • Mr. G V S L Kantha Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ch V S S Kishore Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. M Himaja
    Woman Director
  • Mr. K Venkata Nageswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ragav Kaliappan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crane Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Crane Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crane Infrastructure is ₹12.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crane Infrastructure?

The Crane Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crane Infrastructure?

The market cap of Crane Infrastructure is ₹8.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crane Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crane Infrastructure are ₹12.70 and ₹11.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crane Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crane Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crane Infrastructure is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Crane Infrastructure is ₹9.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Crane Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crane Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -32.02% over 1 year, -2.94% across 3 years, and 12.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure are 19.56 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Crane Infrastructure News

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