CRANE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.18 Closed
-1.98-0.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Crane Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.18₹34.18
₹34.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.65₹35.58
₹34.18
Open Price
₹34.18
Prev. Close
₹34.87
Volume
2,346

Crane Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.18
  • R234.18
  • R334.18
  • Pivot
    34.18
  • S134.18
  • S234.18
  • S334.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.7133.17
  • 1010.1529.71
  • 209.6124.77
  • 508.9519
  • 1008.3716.11
  • 2008.2513.9

Crane Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.15156.41179.02175.65271.521,024.34271.52
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99

Crane Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Crane Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Crane Infrastructure Ltd.

Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209AP2008PLC059135 and registration number is 059135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Praveen
    Executive Director
  • Mr. G V S L Kanth Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V S S Kishore Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. M Himaja
    Woman Director
  • Mr. P Bhaskara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M V Subba Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crane Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crane Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹24.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crane Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is 22.04 and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Crane Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹34.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crane Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crane Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.58 and 52-week low of Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

