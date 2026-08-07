Here's the live share price of Crane Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crane Infrastructure
|-0.96
|-0.80
|-6.56
|-16.44
|-32.02
|-2.94
|12.87
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crane Infrastructure has declined 32.02% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Crane Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.63
|12.36
|10
|12.51
|12.4
|20
|12.38
|12.44
|50
|12.91
|12.77
|100
|13.12
|13.36
|200
|14.74
|14.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crane Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Crane Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Qu
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Crane Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:31 AM IST IST
|Crane Infrastructure - Submission Of The Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31-03-202
|May 29, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Crane Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Crane Infrastructure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28-05-2026
Source: Dion Global
Crane Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209AP2008PLC059135 and registration number is 059135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crane Infrastructure is ₹12.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crane Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crane Infrastructure is ₹8.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crane Infrastructure are ₹12.70 and ₹11.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crane Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crane Infrastructure is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Crane Infrastructure is ₹9.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crane Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -32.02% over 1 year, -2.94% across 3 years, and 12.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure are 19.56 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global