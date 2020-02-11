CPSE report card: Profitability up on lower wage bill, ‘other expenses’

By: |
Published: February 11, 2020 3:00:37 AM

mutual fund, MF, loan against mutual fund, loan against securities, how to get loan against MF, equity MF, debt MF, mutual fund redemption, market risk, long-term investment, short-term investment, overdraft facilityA dip in wage bill (thanks to VRS and reduced hiring) and a 27% decline in ‘other expenses’ improved balance sheets.

CPSEs posted a 15.5% rise in their combined net profit in FY19, compared with a 1.3 % decline in FY18.

A dip in wage bill (thanks to VRS and reduced hiring) and a 27% decline in ‘other expenses’ improved balance sheets.

Related News

However, these firms’ share in BSE M-cap fell 15% in the year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CPSE report card Profitability up on lower wage bill ‘other expenses’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi mulls raising penalty on rating agencies in IL&FS case
2Sebi bars 15 entities from acting as investment advisor
3Sebi bets big on tech; shortlists IBM India, Infosys, Wipro, others for data analytics project