CPSE report card: Profitability up on lower wage bill, ‘other expenses’

A dip in wage bill (thanks to VRS and reduced hiring) and a 27% decline in ‘other expenses’ improved balance sheets.

CPSEs posted a 15.5% rise in their combined net profit in FY19, compared with a 1.3 % decline in FY18.

However, these firms’ share in BSE M-cap fell 15% in the year.