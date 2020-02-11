CPSE report card: Profitability up on lower wage bill, ‘other expenses’

CPSEs posted a 15.5% rise in their combined net profit in FY19, compared with a 1.3 % decline in FY18.
A dip in wage bill (thanks to VRS and reduced hiring) and a 27% decline in ‘other expenses’ improved balance sheets.
However, these firms’ share in BSE M-cap fell 15% in the year.
