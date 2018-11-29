CPSE ETF offer size to be scaled up to Rs 17,000 crore

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 2:03 AM

With investors giving a thumbs-up on the first day of the further fund offer (FFO) of the CPSE ETF on Tuesday, the Centre plans to more than double the offer size to Rs 17,000 crore.

CPSE ETF offer size to be scaled up to Rs 17,000 crore

With investors giving a thumbs-up on the first day of the further fund offer (FFO) of the CPSE ETF on Tuesday, the Centre plans to more than double the offer size to Rs 17,000 crore. The base offer size of FFO3 of the ETF was Rs 8,000 crore. “Given the track record of investor response to previous ETF issues, the bids for the FFO3 of the CPSE ETF will go up further,” an official told FE.

On Tuesday, anchor investors had put in bids for 5.5 times of the shares reserved for them, amounting to Rs 13,300 crore. The issue was open for subscription for non-anchor investors from Wednesday to Friday and officials are hopeful of good response from pension funds and retail investors as well. The FFO3 of the ETF has an open-ended green-shoe option to retain over-subscriptions, the official said.

Retaining more over-subscription means that the government stake in some PSUs could fall to below 53%, the threshold for government holding in the firms in the ETF basket. However, an official said it won’t be a problem to revise the rules as Cabinet has already approved that government holding in general can come down to 51% in PSUs.

Read Also| RBI board’s decision on MSME loan restructuring a ‘step backwards’, Fitch explains why 

If the goal is achieved, the ETF mop-up this time around would be highest than the previous ETF (Bharat 22) which fetched Rs 14,500 crore for the government in FY18. The government reckons that given the volatile market conditions and the low appetite for individual stocks, the ETF route may lure more retail investors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. CPSE ETF offer size to be scaled up to Rs 17,000 crore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition