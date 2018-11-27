CPSE ETF fourth tranche opens tomorrow for retail investors: Should you invest?

Inorder to woo investors, a discount of 3.5-4% on the issue price is being provided.

The subscriptions for the fourth tranche of CPSE ETFs opens tomorrow for retail investors. Notably, the government is looking to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain either Rs 4,000 crore or Rs 6,000 crore from the fund offer this time around. “The base issue size in the fourth round of CPSE ETF issue is Rs 8,000 crore and this time a greenshoe option has been kept which may be between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore. However, the government is yet to decide on this,” Reliance Nippon Life AMC Co-Chief Business Officer Saugata Chatterjee said.

The CPSE ETF is part of the Modi government’s mega disinvestment drive through which it has already garnered Rs 11,500 crore in the earlier three tranches of the ETF. Inorder to woo investors, a discount of 3.5-4% on the issue price is being provided.

Notably, the performance of the CPSE ETF so far has been lacklustre. “Over the last three years till October 31, 2018, CPSE ETF has yielded a return of 5.97% annualised against Nifty total returns index (TRI) of 10.22% annualised. Since inception, CPSE ETF return has been 8.17% annualised against Nifty TRI of 11.47% annualised,” Joydeep Sen, ounder, wiseinvestor.in wrote in a recently published article with FE Online. Is it a good opportunity for investors?

“One cannot look at the CPSE ETF as a long-term investment in one’s portfolio. The is a fund made of only PSU government owned companies and that too today it is 82% energy stocks. The top four holdings — NTPC, Coal India, IOC and ONGC- account for 80% of the fund. Despite being large companies, the performance and the nature of the fund is like a smallcap one,” Dhirendra Kumar, CEO, Value Research told in an interview to ET Now.

Notably, CPSE ETF comprises of 11 stocks across sectors. In terms of weightages, the top five companies are NTPC (19.59%), Coal India (19.17%), Indian Oil Corporation (18.98%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (18.92%) and Rural Electrification Corporation (6.19%). The 11 stocks are across sectors—oil, power, mining, petroleum products, finance, etc. Three existing companies, GAIL, Engineers India Ltd, and the Container Corporation of India, have been removed from the index as the government holding in these companies has fallen below 55%.

According to Joydeep Sen, the valuations are attractive currently, and investors can look to invest with a long-term view. “The poor performance by itself is a positive. Valuations are that much more attractive now, and makes a case for investment with a long-term horizon. As on October 31, 2018, the price-earning (PE) ratio Nifty, on the basis of FY18 earnings, is 25.4. As against this, the PE ratio of Nifty CPSE is only 9.5. This represents a 63% discount against Nifty PE level,” Joydeep Sen said.