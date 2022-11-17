scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

CPPIB buys shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 299 crore

CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 shares of the company, as per bulk deal data available with the BSE.

Written by PTI
CPPIB buys shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 299 crore
The company's stock is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday bought over 1.70 crore shares of Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 299 crore through an open market transaction.

CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 shares of the company, as per bulk deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 175.25 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 299.35 crore.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Mala Gopal Gaonkar disposed a total of 5.75 crore shares of the company.

The company’s stock is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.

On Thursday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 185.55 on BSE.

More Stories on
Nykaa

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.