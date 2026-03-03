Here's the live share price of CP Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of CP Capital has declined 10.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -72.17%.
CP Capital’s current P/E of 3.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CP Capital
|-2.94
|-9.35
|-20.41
|-39.52
|-72.41
|-18.26
|-9.73
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, CP Capital has declined 72.41% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, CP Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|92.62
|91.86
|10
|94.89
|93.47
|20
|96.2
|96.02
|50
|104.77
|102.63
|100
|111.14
|116.45
|200
|137.07
|157.52
In the latest quarter, CP Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
|CP Capital - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regul
|Feb 13, 2026, 2:29 AM IST
|CP Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 04, 2026, 4:51 PM IST
|CP Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 4/2025-26 Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, February 12
|Jan 05, 2026, 5:48 AM IST
|CP Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 11, 2025, 12:31 AM IST
|CP Capital - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regul
CP Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64990PB2000PLC054497 and registration number is 054497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Academic tutoring services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CP Capital is ₹88.42 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CP Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CP Capital is ₹160.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CP Capital are ₹89.97 and ₹86.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CP Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CP Capital is ₹439.00 and 52-week low of CP Capital is ₹86.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CP Capital has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -72.17% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and -10.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CP Capital are 3.83 and 0.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.