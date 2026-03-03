Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of CP Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.42 Closed
-2.84₹ -2.58
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
CP Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.75₹89.97
₹88.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.75₹439.00
₹88.42
Open Price
₹89.97
Prev. Close
₹91.00
Volume
309

Over the last 5 years, the share price of CP Capital has declined 10.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -72.17%.

CP Capital’s current P/E of 3.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

CP Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CP Capital		-2.94-9.35-20.41-39.52-72.41-18.26-9.73
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, CP Capital has declined 72.41% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, CP Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

CP Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

CP Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
592.6291.86
1094.8993.47
2096.296.02
50104.77102.63
100111.14116.45
200137.07157.52

CP Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CP Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CP Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 12:39 AM ISTCP Capital - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regul
Feb 13, 2026, 2:29 AM ISTCP Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 04, 2026, 4:51 PM ISTCP Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 4/2025-26 Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, February 12
Jan 05, 2026, 5:48 AM ISTCP Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 11, 2025, 12:31 AM ISTCP Capital - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regul

About CP Capital

CP Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64990PB2000PLC054497 and registration number is 054497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Academic tutoring services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Maheshwari
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Om Prakash Maheshwari
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nawal Kishore Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Maheshwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neha Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Sarda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Divya Sodani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshaya Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CP Capital Share Price

What is the share price of CP Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CP Capital is ₹88.42 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is CP Capital?

The CP Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CP Capital?

The market cap of CP Capital is ₹160.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CP Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CP Capital are ₹89.97 and ₹86.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CP Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CP Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CP Capital is ₹439.00 and 52-week low of CP Capital is ₹86.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the CP Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The CP Capital has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -72.17% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and -10.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CP Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CP Capital are 3.83 and 0.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.

