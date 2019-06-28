Cox & Kings shares hit all-time low after it defaults on payment of Rs 150 crore-commercial paper

shares of Cox& kings hit an all-time low after it defaults on payment of its commercial paper

Shares of travel and tour company Cox & Kings lost more than 10 per cent to hit its all-time low at Rs 36.45 per share in the early trade on Friday after the company said it defaulted on payment of commercial papers amounting to Rs 150 crores. Yesterday, the shares of Cox & Kings had opened at Rs 40.50 per share on BSE. The tour operator Cox & Kings said it would meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets.

“We wish to further state that the Company has been meeting its liability obligations. However, due to cash flow mismatch and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade, the Company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The Company is working towards plans to make good its obligations,” Cox & Kings said Thursday in a statement.

Shares of tour operator Cox & Kings had hit a 52-week low on Thursday after rating firm Brickwork Ratings downgraded its rating to BWR AA – Stable from BWR AA stable for its Rs 50-crore non-convertible debentures or NCDs. The rating firm retained its commercial paper rating to BWR A 1 + for Rs 2,060 crores. On June 17, CARE Ratings had downgraded its rating. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 73 per cent. Today, on BSE, the shares of Cox & Kings had opened at Rs 46.60 per share against the previous close of Rs 45 per share.

CARE Ratings had also revised its rating downwards on June 17. The stock has fallen significantly in a year’s time. The total debt of Cox & Kings in FY19 was at Rs 3,238 crores, as compared with Rs 4,014 crore in FY18. Sale of the education business has helped the company in paring its debt to a certain extent. The firm has planned another monetisation of an overseas asset by the end of the calendar year 2019 to reduce its debt, according to the rating agency.