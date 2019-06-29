Cox & Kings default drags stock to all-time low

The company was due to pay Rs 200 crore but was able to pay only Rs 50 crore. (Photo: Facebook/coxandkingsvikasmarg)

Cox and Kings’ default on commercial paper worth Rs 150 crore resulted in its stock hitting an all time low of Rs 36.45 on Friday on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock price of the multinational travel firm ended the session 10% lower. The company was due to pay Rs 200 crore but was able to pay only Rs 50 crore.

The stock has lost 78% since the beginning of the year. Additionally, shares of Cox & Kings Financial Services (CKFS), the demerged entity from Cox & Kings which listed on April 11, has lost Rs 440 crore worth market cap since its listing.

The travel and tour company’s default happened due to cash flow mismatch and the company now plans to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The company is working towards plans to make good its obligations, it added. Among the shareholders of the travel and tour company are Sneh Sadan traders, Kubber Investment Mauritius, Vanguard Group and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

On June 26, Brickwork Ratings cut the ratings on the company’s non-convertible debentures by one notch to AA-. The revision in the ratings was on account of increase in receivables resulting in tie-up working capital and its recent divestment limiting the profitability growth. The rating agency cited factors like seasonal nature of tourism industry, economic slowdown and foreign exchange fluctuations.

“The rating is also constrained on account of continued high levels of pledge shares by the promoters and low market capitalization,” addedCox & Kings in an exchange filing on Friday.

On June 17,CARE too had downgraded the ratings of company noting that Cox & Kings saw significant increase in receivables, from Rs 1,524 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 2,031 crore in 2018-19 in the standalone business. On account of increase in debtors, the company’s cash flow from operations continues to remain negative.

In October 2018, the travel and tourism company sold its education tour business in Europe to Midlothian Capital Partners for an enterprise valuation of `4,380 crore and used the proceeds for debt reduction.