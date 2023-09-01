Follow Us

Covidh Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COVIDH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.62 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Covidh Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.62₹1.62
₹1.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.09₹1.62
₹1.62
Open Price
₹1.62
Prev. Close
₹1.62
Volume
0

Covidh Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.62
  • R21.62
  • R31.62
  • Pivot
    1.62
  • S11.62
  • S21.62
  • S31.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.181.58
  • 101.171.55
  • 201.171.49
  • 501.021.35
  • 1000.831.19
  • 2000.811.15

Covidh Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.5214.8919.1242.11149.23110.39
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Covidh Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Covidh Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Covidh Technologies Ltd.

Covidh Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015306 and registration number is 015306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ganapa Narsi Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivaji Gopalam
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Amirineni
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Covidh Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Covidh Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is ₹.05 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Covidh Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is -0.46 and PB ratio of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is -0.42 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Covidh Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Covidh Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Covidh Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Covidh Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.62 and 52-week low of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.09 as on Aug 21, 2023.

