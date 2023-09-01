What is the Market Cap of Covidh Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is ₹.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Covidh Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is -0.46 and PB ratio of Covidh Technologies Ltd. is -0.42 as on .

What is the share price of Covidh Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Covidh Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on .