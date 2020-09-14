  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid effect: PVR reports Q1 net loss of Rs 225.73 crore

By: |
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 7:32 PM

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12.70 crore, compared to Rs 880.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Other income increased to Rs 42.65 crore from Rs 6.77 crore earlier. 

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 225.73 crore for the June quarter as the film exhibition business remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.53 crore in the April-June period a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12.70 crore, compared to Rs 880.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Other income increased to Rs 42.65 crore from Rs 6.77 crore earlier. “The COVID-19 situation across the country continued to adversely affect the operations of the group, resulting in almost no operations revenue for the quarter. We are awaiting government directive and guidelines on opening of cinemas,” PVR said.

Related News

The company’s total expenses fell to Rs 397.12 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 859.10 crore in the year-ago period.

PVR said it has taken several cost-saving steps to mitigate the adverse impact on the business, including reduction in employee costs by temporary salary cuts and headcount reduction and seeking waiver of rentals and maintenance charges from landlords.

“With these action, management has been able to bring down the cash burn significantly during the lockdown period,” it added. PVR operates 845 screens in 176 properties in 71 cities. Shares of PVR Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,309.95 apiece on BSE, up 4.37 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Covid effect PVR reports Q1 net loss of Rs 225.73 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Promoter share pledging among NSE cos at 3-year high; value of pledged shares now at Rs 2.77 lakh cr
2Sensex, Nifty erase all gains to end day’s trade with losses; Nifty small cap 50 index gains over 6%
3Top midcap, smallcap gainers: These stocks rally up to 20% today, beat Sensex, Nifty