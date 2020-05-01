COVID-19 lockdown: Ops have been disrupted post March 25, difficult to put a number on market growth, says HUL

We are pleased with the GSK acquisition and the prospects of this acquisition in our portfolio have not diminished at all, there might be some hiccups related to Covid-19 which will apply to most businesses but we are delighted to have nutrition in our HUL portfolio.

Consumer major Hindustan Unilever reported a sharp 9% decline in sales due to the supply chain disruptions resulting from a nationwide lockdown towards the end of the March quarter. After March 25, the company’s operations came to a near standstill, but the company’s senior management said operations were getting back to normal thanks to the government’s interventions. Despite the pick-up in operations, the company said it was hard to quantify the impact on market growth given the disruptions. Edited excerpts from a media interaction:

How has the growth in rural and urban India been? What are your expectations from this monsoon season? Any change in distribution strategies that you have planned?

Overall markets have been decelerating. In the March quarter, the overall growth was 1.6%. From an urban and rural perspective, we have seen deceleration to growth. After March 25, operations have been disrupted which means that today it is difficult to put a number on market growth, the situation needs to be monitored before we get a read on what happens.

The monsoon, if it lands well, it will augur well. We are confident that the government will initiate measures from a rural sector point of view to support lives and livelihoods that should be a positive. We have seen massive dislocation of people and in the interim we have seen a lot of job losses; it is difficult to estimate the wealth effect and income effect which has to be observed closely. Before the outbreak of Covid-19, we had a scenario where markets were slowing down. The slowdown in market growth was more accentuated in the rural than in the urban sector. Now, Covid has implications on February, the immediate impact in March was predominantly on the supply side. Later on, as we went in for mass lockdown, it would have also got impacted by the demand. A lot depends on the trajectory of the virus, success of containment efforts, the severity and duration of economic impact and also, with the economic activity slowing down there would be an impact on demand. The critical question is has the demand been deferred, shifted or lost. That is difficult to predict at this stage.

What is your revenue expectation from the GSK deal? What is your revenue outlook for HUL for the year?

We are pleased with the GSK acquisition and the prospects of this acquisition in our portfolio have not diminished at all, there might be some hiccups related to Covid-19 which will apply to most businesses but we are delighted to have nutrition in our HUL portfolio. It is difficult to give a revenue outlook at this stage because we don’t know the trajectory of the virus, how long the government has the lockdown and post May 3 in what way the containment efforts will continue, it is difficult to predict at this stage to predict what will happen. We have a strong balance sheet, we have strong brands that cater to the needs in health, hygiene and nutrition now. We have a great pool of talent and we will do our best to remain competitive during these challenging times.

When was the last time you had seen such numbers? Can you give us a timeline on how long the pain will last?

In the demonetisation quarter perhaps we saw this kind of a decline, that was just one quarter. If we look at the quarter, we are talking about -9% topline growth and -11% volume, what we were alluding to is that the markets were growing at 2% and we were gaining shares and if we were gaining shares, the normative growth should have been about 3% and there is a spread between volume and value of about 2% but we landed at 9% so that means spread of 12%. If we break up 12% , half of it is that our distributors’ stocks have come down. Out of the balance 6%, our assessment is about two-thirds of it is attributed to trade stocks coming down and balance would be because of the off-take diminishing in the last month. Going forward the situation will be very different. We are somewhere at the vicinity of 75-80% of our normal operations we have been able to ramp but, we don’t know to what extent our trade pipeline has come down or to what extent demand would have been impaired. We have to wait for sometime till normalcy happens and we are able to run our business in normal situations then we will get an appreciation for what is happening to the demand.

Did you see any bouts of panic buying? Is that something you anticipate?

What has happened with the onset of the outbreak is wherever there have been stocks consumers have tended to buy them. But typically, a lot of focus has been on food, health and hygiene. Consumers have started to buy these categories first during the course of the outbreak, so that is where we have seen a bit of a loading of stocks. In rural areas, we did not see a lot of that, because rural has been struggling with low liquidity and low income levels. What is likely to happen once we come out of a lockdown and there is more normalcy, we do believe there will be stock fill into the trade and then consumers will in due course. Once operations move to 100% we will have a better finger on the pulse as to what is happening to the innate demand and what is happening to the pipeline.

Will there be any change in business strategy for FY21 given the Covid disruptions?

We are focusing on five big areas — safety of our people, to keep supply chains running, to assess how the consumer behaviour is changing and how we meet those demands, how is community and how we help the nation and protecting our business model and cash and liquidity. When it comes to demand changes, there would be a heightened need for hygiene, for nutrition products. We would be willing to provide goods to our consumers in whichever channels they would like to shop. There are two big trends emerging — the relevance of the grocer… and on e-commerce. Certainly, people would be willing to order from home, and we would be ready for that. We would be adjusting our sales and looking at the demand patterns and how to reach the consumers in the best possible manner.

Are you anticipating salary cuts or job losses going forward?

Right now we have not shed any jobs and at this stage we have not done any salary cuts. But I would not be able to say what is going to happen in the future, because we will have to see how the situation evolves. If we go into a deep recession, we will reevaluate all the steps that we are taking. But we always keep options open.

How soon do you expect the new products on health and hygiene to hit the market? Would you be taking any changes in product prices?

As soon as possible. The delay was because the supply line was disrupted. Some of the products should be hitting the market in May and some in June. Some will take a few more months. We are not looking at changing prices immediately, certainly of those products which are most needed by consumers at this stage.

How much has the credit base increased?

We are looking at the requirements of our distributors and extending adequate credit. Where required we are taking it up and giving credit to support our distributors, and depending on how the situation evolves, we will do more or less of it in a dynamic manner. It is working well for us and will help us restore the supply continuity.

You had mentioned the outlook for overall FMCG remains positive?

We always maintained based on the mid to long term story of India and per capita consumption of FMCG that India remains a very attractive market for FMCG, there is no question about that.