COVID-19 lockdown: APMCs activities in Gujarat limited to vegetables, fruits

Despite the Gujarat government’s repeated attempts to resume auction of grains and pulses at market yards across the state from April 15th, most of the yards or Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) couldn’t start auctions at their campuses.

Sources in the state agriculture department said that market yards partially functioned on Wednesday but activities were limited to vegetables and fruits only. Authorities of most APMCs in the state believe that it would be difficult to resume auctions of pulses and grains while maintaining advisory issued by the state government in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Forget commission agents and grain merchants, even farmers are not ready to participate in the auction process despite completion of harvest and crops are piled up in open fields. Besides, most of the yards are facing shortage of labourers for the movement of agro-commodities.

“We are keen to sell crops but not at the risk of our lives. Going to APMCs means there is possibility of corona infection. Auctions are not possible without the presence of traders, agents, labourers and farmers at marketing yards. All these participants make large gathering which is not advisable in current situation,” said Jivabhai Mer, a farmer from Porbandar district.

Rajkot-based agro commodity merchant Haresh Vora believes that it would be uphill task to kickstart auction of grains and pulses in current situation as practically it is not possible to keep social distancing during auctions. Even if APMCs follow the advisory of state government, the process of auctioning would be extremely slow.

Till date, rural part of Gujarat is unaffected due to coronavirus pandemic, but if farmers would start coming to market yards in bigger cities, there is possibility of COVID-19 spread in rural areas also, says Vora. Jamnagar-based trader Ramesh Nathwani says that if auction is started at yards, there is no meaning of lockdown.

In the present scenario, the system of delivering agro-commodities directly from farms to processing units is the best option, says Suresh Chandarana, trustee of Federation of Spice stakeholders.

Meanwhile, some of the market yards, including that of Palanpur in north Gujarat have initiated registering farmers who are willing to sell their agriculture produce. At the same time, they are also making a list of merchants and commission agents who are interested to purchase from farmers. In order to avoid large gathering these market yards would decide the date for the auction single commodity. Likewise, different dates would be set for other commodities as well.

Unjha market yard, famous for isabgol and cumin, has decided to allow farmers to come with samples of these commodities during 8 am to 12 pm. On the basis of samples, buyers would take the delivery of commodities directly from farmers.