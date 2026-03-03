Here's the live share price of Covance Softsol along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Covance Softsol has gained 153.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9086.96%.
Covance Softsol’s current P/E of 14.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Covance Softsol
|0
|12.73
|85.67
|438.00
|8,663.04
|372.49
|153.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Covance Softsol has gained 8663.04% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Covance Softsol has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|171.3
|170.86
|10
|168.26
|168.34
|20
|160.72
|161.88
|50
|136.85
|141.47
|100
|106.71
|114.15
|200
|63.99
|73.91
In the latest quarter, Covance Softsol saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:37 PM IST
|Covance Softsol - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quart
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|Covance Softsol - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jan 12, 2026, 6:13 AM IST
|Covance Softsol L - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 18, 2025, 5:45 AM IST
|Covance Softsol L - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Nov 17, 2025, 7:04 PM IST
|Covance Softsol L - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Covance Softsol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62011TS2023PLC175979 and registration number is 175979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Covance Softsol is ₹171.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Covance Softsol is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Covance Softsol is ₹379.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Covance Softsol are ₹171.30 and ₹171.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Covance Softsol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Covance Softsol is ₹171.34 and 52-week low of Covance Softsol is ₹5.07 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Covance Softsol has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 29.18% for the past month, 85.67% over 3 months, 9086.96% over 1 year, 372.49% across 3 years, and 153.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Covance Softsol are 14.50 and 2.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.