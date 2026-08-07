Here's the live share price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|-2.23
|-2.01
|-8.76
|-7.97
|-29.95
|14.14
|12.65
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays has declined 29.95% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.94
|12.85
|10
|12.73
|12.82
|20
|12.76
|12.8
|50
|12.86
|12.9
|100
|12.96
|13.19
|200
|14.04
|13.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Country Club Hospita - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:54 AM IST IST
|Country Club Hospita - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Country Club Hospita - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Disclosure As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listin
|May 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Country Club Hospita - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial
|Apr 08, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Country Club Hospita - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102TG1991PLC012714 and registration number is 012714. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹12.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹207.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are ₹14.44 and ₹12.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Club Hospitality & Holidays stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹19.93 and 52-week low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹9.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.01% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 12.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are -11.69 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global