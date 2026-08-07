What is the share price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹12.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Country Club Hospitality & Holidays? The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays? The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹207.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays? Today’s highest and lowest price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are ₹14.44 and ₹12.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Club Hospitality & Holidays stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹19.93 and 52-week low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹9.90 as on .

How has the Country Club Hospitality & Holidays performed historically in terms of returns? The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.01% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 12.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are -11.69 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global