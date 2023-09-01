Follow Us

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Share Price

COUNTRY CLUB HOSPITALITY & HOLIDAYS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.35 Closed
0.540.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.55
₹9.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.50₹11.50
₹9.35
Open Price
₹9.00
Prev. Close
₹9.30
Volume
82,724

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.63
  • R29.87
  • R310.18
  • Pivot
    9.32
  • S19.08
  • S28.77
  • S38.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.779.4
  • 107.799.21
  • 207.918.78
  • 507.928.07
  • 1007.527.69
  • 2007.747.53

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.5330.7738.5229.8628.08196.83-8.33
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Share Holdings

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102TG1991PLC012714 and registration number is 012714. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Y Rajeev Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Y Siddharth Reddy
    Vice Chairman, Joint MD & CEO
  • Mr. Y Varun Reddy
    Vice Chairman, Joint MD & COO
  • Mrs. Mamatha Madhavi Venkateshwara Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Navya Challa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poojitha Baheti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.?

The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹152.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹5.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

