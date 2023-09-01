Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.53
|30.77
|38.52
|29.86
|28.08
|196.83
|-8.33
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102TG1991PLC012714 and registration number is 012714. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹152.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹5.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.