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Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Share Price

NSE
BSE

COUNTRY CLUB HOSPITALITY & HOLIDAYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.70 Closed
-0.55₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.53₹14.44
₹12.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.90₹19.93
₹12.70
Open Price
₹14.44
Prev. Close
₹12.77
Volume
427

Source: Dion Global

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays		-2.23-2.01-8.76-7.97-29.9514.1412.65
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays has declined 29.95% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.9412.85
1012.7312.82
2012.7612.8
5012.8612.9
10012.9613.19
20014.0413.99

Source: Dion Global

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTCountry Club Hospita - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:54 AM IST ISTCountry Club Hospita - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTCountry Club Hospita - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Disclosure As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listin
May 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTCountry Club Hospita - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial
Apr 08, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTCountry Club Hospita - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Country Club Hospitality & Holidays

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102TG1991PLC012714 and registration number is 012714. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Y Rajeev Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Y Siddharth Reddy
    Vice Chairman, Joint MD & CEO
  • Mr. Y Varun Reddy
    Vice Chairman, Joint MD & COO
  • Mrs. Poojitha Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamatha Madhavi Venkateshwara Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Maniyar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Share Price

What is the share price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹12.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Country Club Hospitality & Holidays?

The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays?

The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹207.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are ₹14.44 and ₹12.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Club Hospitality & Holidays stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹19.93 and 52-week low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is ₹9.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Country Club Hospitality & Holidays performed historically in terms of returns?

The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.01% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 12.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are -11.69 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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