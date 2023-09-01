What is the Market Cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.? The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹152.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.? P/E ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is 0.41 as on .

What is the share price of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on .