What is the share price of Cosyn? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosyn is ₹21.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Cosyn? The Cosyn is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosyn? The market cap of Cosyn is ₹16.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosyn? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosyn are ₹21.50 and ₹20.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosyn? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosyn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosyn is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Cosyn is ₹18.65 as on .

How has the Cosyn performed historically in terms of returns? The Cosyn has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, 8.48% for the past month, -3.02% over 3 months, -2.89% over 1 year, -12.31% across 3 years, and -6.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosyn? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosyn are 147.26 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global