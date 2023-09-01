What is the Market Cap of Cosyn Ltd.? The market cap of Cosyn Ltd. is ₹21.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cosyn Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cosyn Ltd. is -22.89 and PB ratio of Cosyn Ltd. is 0.72 as on .

What is the share price of Cosyn Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosyn Ltd. is ₹28.55 as on .