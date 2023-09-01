Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.90
|-10.78
|13.07
|37.92
|56.01
|24.13
|-61.47
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017415 and registration number is 017415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cosyn Ltd. is ₹21.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cosyn Ltd. is -22.89 and PB ratio of Cosyn Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosyn Ltd. is ₹28.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosyn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosyn Ltd. is ₹45.50 and 52-week low of Cosyn Ltd. is ₹16.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.