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Cosyn Share Price

NSE
BSE

COSYN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Cosyn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.50 Closed
2.87₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cosyn Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.52₹21.50
₹21.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.65₹27.50
₹21.50
Open Price
₹20.56
Prev. Close
₹20.90
Volume
1,275

Source: Dion Global

Cosyn Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cosyn		0.058.48-3.02-6.52-2.89-12.31-6.04
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cosyn has declined 2.89% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosyn has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Cosyn Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cosyn Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.320.96
1021.2220.98
2020.5220.85
5020.7620.91
10021.2221.35
20022.422.64

Source: Dion Global

Cosyn Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cosyn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cosyn Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTCosyn - INTIMATION OF CALENDER OF EVENTS FOR POSTAL BALLOT
Jul 18, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTCosyn - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 18, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTCosyn - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Aeruva Bhopal Reddy As Executive Director Of The Company
Jul 18, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTCosyn - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTCosyn - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Cosyn

Cosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017415 and registration number is 017415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Vishnu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ravi Kasturi
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rama Rao Karumanchi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chennaiah Athota
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aeruva Bhopal Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasu Uggirala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosyn Share Price

What is the share price of Cosyn?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosyn is ₹21.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cosyn?

The Cosyn is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosyn?

The market cap of Cosyn is ₹16.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosyn?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosyn are ₹21.50 and ₹20.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosyn?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosyn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosyn is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Cosyn is ₹18.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cosyn performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cosyn has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, 8.48% for the past month, -3.02% over 3 months, -2.89% over 1 year, -12.31% across 3 years, and -6.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosyn?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosyn are 147.26 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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