COSYN LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.55 Closed
-4.67-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cosyn Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.55₹31.39
₹28.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.85₹45.50
₹28.55
Open Price
₹28.90
Prev. Close
₹29.95
Volume
20,807

Cosyn Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.44
  • R232.34
  • R333.28
  • Pivot
    29.5
  • S127.6
  • S226.66
  • S324.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.3230.85
  • 1022.5531.18
  • 2020.3931.54
  • 5019.331.66
  • 10018.5930.11
  • 20021.5327.43

Cosyn Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.90-10.7813.0737.9256.0124.13-61.47
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Cosyn Ltd. Share Holdings

Cosyn Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cosyn Ltd.

Cosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017415 and registration number is 017415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Vishnu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhopal Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ravi Kasturi
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rama Rao Karumanchi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Sivaramakrishna Murthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosyn Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cosyn Ltd.?

The market cap of Cosyn Ltd. is ₹21.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cosyn Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cosyn Ltd. is -22.89 and PB ratio of Cosyn Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cosyn Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosyn Ltd. is ₹28.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosyn Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosyn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosyn Ltd. is ₹45.50 and 52-week low of Cosyn Ltd. is ₹16.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

