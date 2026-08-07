Here's the live share price of Cosyn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cosyn
|0.05
|8.48
|-3.02
|-6.52
|-2.89
|-12.31
|-6.04
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cosyn has declined 2.89% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosyn has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.3
|20.96
|10
|21.22
|20.98
|20
|20.52
|20.85
|50
|20.76
|20.91
|100
|21.22
|21.35
|200
|22.4
|22.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cosyn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Cosyn - INTIMATION OF CALENDER OF EVENTS FOR POSTAL BALLOT
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Cosyn - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Cosyn - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Aeruva Bhopal Reddy As Executive Director Of The Company
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Cosyn - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Cosyn - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Cosyn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017415 and registration number is 017415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosyn is ₹21.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosyn is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cosyn is ₹16.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosyn are ₹21.50 and ₹20.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosyn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosyn is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Cosyn is ₹18.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosyn has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, 8.48% for the past month, -3.02% over 3 months, -2.89% over 1 year, -12.31% across 3 years, and -6.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosyn are 147.26 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global