Cospower Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COSPOWER ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹335.00 Closed
3.5111.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cospower Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹335.00₹335.00
₹335.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.50₹388.80
₹335.00
Open Price
₹335.00
Prev. Close
₹323.65
Volume
500

Cospower Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1335
  • R2335
  • R3335
  • Pivot
    335
  • S1335
  • S2335
  • S3335

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5143.1329.19
  • 10140.26321.78
  • 20115.6309.56
  • 5086.64281.86
  • 10074.14235.82
  • 20057.42169.32

Cospower Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.529.486.5210.93230.05498.21530.89
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Cospower Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Cospower Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
21 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Cospower Engineering Ltd.

Cospower Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908MH2010PLC208016 and registration number is 208016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Oswald Rosario Dsouza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Felix Shridhar Kadam
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Janet Dsouza
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Christbell Felix Kadam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Edwin E R Cotta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashley Mathew Correa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cospower Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cospower Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹50.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cospower Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is 7.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cospower Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹335.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cospower Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cospower Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹388.80 and 52-week low of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹101.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

