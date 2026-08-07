What is the share price of Cospower Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cospower Engineering is ₹1,910.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Cospower Engineering? The Cospower Engineering is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cospower Engineering? The market cap of Cospower Engineering is ₹319.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cospower Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cospower Engineering are ₹1,914.90 and ₹1,909.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cospower Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cospower Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cospower Engineering is ₹2,140.00 and 52-week low of Cospower Engineering is ₹595.00 as on .

How has the Cospower Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Cospower Engineering has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, 67.54% over 3 months, 169.77% over 1 year, 84.12% across 3 years, and 111.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering are 24.56 and 6.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global