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Cospower Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

COSPOWER ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Cospower Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,910.00 Closed
4.66₹ 85.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cospower Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,909.95₹1,914.90
₹1,910.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹595.00₹2,140.00
₹1,910.00
Open Price
₹1,914.90
Prev. Close
₹1,825.00
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Cospower Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cospower Engineering		-6.605.9367.54112.22169.7784.12111.62
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cospower Engineering has gained 169.77% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Cospower Engineering has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Cospower Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cospower Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,979.041,940.96
101,952.191,945.7
201,930.181,919.64
501,778.41,754.22
1001,383.631,500.01
2001,059.381,191.06

Source: Dion Global

Cospower Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cospower Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cospower Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTCospower Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTCospower Engineering - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTCospower Engineering - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year & Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCospower Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTCospower Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Cospower Engineering

Cospower Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908MH2010PLC208016 and registration number is 208016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Felix Shridhar Kadam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Oswald Rosario Dsouza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Janet Dsouza
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Christbell Felix Kadam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Edwin E R Cotta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashley Mathew Correa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cospower Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Cospower Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cospower Engineering is ₹1,910.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cospower Engineering?

The Cospower Engineering is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cospower Engineering?

The market cap of Cospower Engineering is ₹319.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cospower Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cospower Engineering are ₹1,914.90 and ₹1,909.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cospower Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cospower Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cospower Engineering is ₹2,140.00 and 52-week low of Cospower Engineering is ₹595.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cospower Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cospower Engineering has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, 67.54% over 3 months, 169.77% over 1 year, 84.12% across 3 years, and 111.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering are 24.56 and 6.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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