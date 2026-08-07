Here's the live share price of Cospower Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cospower Engineering
|-6.60
|5.93
|67.54
|112.22
|169.77
|84.12
|111.62
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cospower Engineering has gained 169.77% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Cospower Engineering has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,979.04
|1,940.96
|10
|1,952.19
|1,945.7
|20
|1,930.18
|1,919.64
|50
|1,778.4
|1,754.22
|100
|1,383.63
|1,500.01
|200
|1,059.38
|1,191.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cospower Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Cospower Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Cospower Engineering - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Cospower Engineering - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year & Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Cospower Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
|May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Cospower Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Cospower Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908MH2010PLC208016 and registration number is 208016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cospower Engineering is ₹1,910.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cospower Engineering is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cospower Engineering is ₹319.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cospower Engineering are ₹1,914.90 and ₹1,909.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cospower Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cospower Engineering is ₹2,140.00 and 52-week low of Cospower Engineering is ₹595.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cospower Engineering has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, 67.54% over 3 months, 169.77% over 1 year, 84.12% across 3 years, and 111.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering are 24.56 and 6.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global