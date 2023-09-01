Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|21 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Cospower Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908MH2010PLC208016 and registration number is 208016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹50.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is 7.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹335.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cospower Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹388.80 and 52-week low of Cospower Engineering Ltd. is ₹101.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.