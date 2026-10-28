What is the share price of Cosmic Energy & Motors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹34.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Cosmic Energy & Motors? The Cosmic Energy & Motors is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmic Energy & Motors? The market cap of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹10.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmic Energy & Motors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmic Energy & Motors are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmic Energy & Motors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmic Energy & Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹34.05 and 52-week low of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹28.02 as on .

How has the Cosmic Energy & Motors performed historically in terms of returns? The Cosmic Energy & Motors has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 21.52% over 1 year, 39.29% across 3 years, and 14.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmic Energy & Motors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmic Energy & Motors are -25.20 and 6.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global