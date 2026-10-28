Here's the live share price of Cosmic Energy & Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shashank Traders
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|10.23
|21.52
|39.29
|14.84
|Adani Enterprises
|4.90
|2.91
|5.24
|41.09
|41.85
|9.25
|16.91
|Redington
|5.58
|27.06
|57.44
|44.56
|51.43
|31.29
|18.65
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-5.59
|-9.05
|2.40
|39.26
|3.46
|41.31
|59.47
|SG Mart
|4.56
|17.06
|39.52
|88.81
|144.11
|65.37
|145.97
|MMTC
|3.22
|3.77
|-1.43
|4.23
|3.14
|14.40
|8.01
|Mrugesh Trading
|11.02
|17.47
|167.24
|683.39
|16,243.10
|508.84
|195.60
|MSTC
|4.10
|21.99
|68.95
|62.81
|66.21
|24.13
|23.50
|Shankara Buildpro
|-1.65
|2.74
|10.38
|25.26
|54.33
|15.56
|9.07
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|7.15
|0.71
|9.59
|9.52
|7.08
|81.26
|26.57
|BN Agrochem
|-6.59
|-18.82
|-36.42
|-15.75
|-32.77
|58.26
|88.58
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.86
|-4.68
|-2.83
|3.41
|5.84
|10.98
|6.70
|TCC Concept
|-7.22
|-13.56
|-37.82
|-48.93
|-51.00
|70.78
|70.52
|Hexa Tradex
|-0.74
|2.37
|-2.12
|1.57
|-9.68
|3.90
|-6.10
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.15
|72.90
|258.30
|153.37
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-1.58
|12.08
|-2.88
|-2.91
|-24.63
|17.63
|11.00
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|1.72
|-0.08
|0.59
|3.00
|-2.11
|2.52
|2.94
|Uniphos Enterprises
|0.44
|-2.04
|-11.15
|-9.09
|-37.03
|-15.54
|-5.16
|Hardwyn India
|-1.95
|-19.17
|-50.64
|-26.88
|-5.94
|-23.07
|42.76
|SMT Engineering
|-11.97
|-27.55
|-4.85
|-10.66
|851.79
|288.55
|125.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shashank Traders has gained 21.52% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (41.85%), Redington (51.43%), Lloyds Enterprises (3.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Shashank Traders has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (16.91%) and Redington (18.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.96
|31.1
|10
|27.62
|28.07
|20
|21.95
|23.82
|50
|17.3
|18.38
|100
|9.33
|0
|200
|4.66
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cosmic Energy & Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Shashank Traders - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 01, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Shashank Traders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Oct 01, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Shashank Traders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Sep 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Shashank Traders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 09, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Shashank Traders - Intimation Of Book Closure For The 41St Annual General Meeting (''AGM'') Of The Company And E-Voting Sched
Source: Dion Global
Shashank Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1985PLC021076 and registration number is 021076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹34.05 as on Apr 23, 2026.
The Cosmic Energy & Motors is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹10.53 Cr as on Apr 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmic Energy & Motors are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmic Energy & Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹34.05 and 52-week low of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹28.02 as on Apr 23, 2026.
The Cosmic Energy & Motors has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 21.52% over 1 year, 39.29% across 3 years, and 14.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmic Energy & Motors are -25.20 and 6.09 on Apr 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global