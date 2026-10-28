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Cosmic Energy & Motors Share Price

NSE
BSE

COSMIC ENERGY & MOTORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cosmic Energy & Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.05
5.00₹ 1.62
As on Apr 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cosmic Energy & Motors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.05₹34.05
₹34.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.02₹34.05
₹34.05
Open Price
₹34.05
Prev. Close
₹32.43
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Cosmic Energy & Motors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shashank Traders		05.0010.2310.2321.5239.2914.84
Adani Enterprises		4.902.915.2441.0941.859.2516.91
Redington		5.5827.0657.4444.5651.4331.2918.65
Lloyds Enterprises		-5.59-9.052.4039.263.4641.3159.47
SG Mart		4.5617.0639.5288.81144.1165.37145.97
MMTC		3.223.77-1.434.233.1414.408.01
Mrugesh Trading		11.0217.47167.24683.3916,243.10508.84195.60
MSTC		4.1021.9968.9562.8166.2124.1323.50
Shankara Buildpro		-1.652.7410.3825.2654.3315.569.07
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		7.150.719.599.527.0881.2626.57
BN Agrochem		-6.59-18.82-36.42-15.75-32.7758.2688.58
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.86-4.68-2.833.415.8410.986.70
TCC Concept		-7.22-13.56-37.82-48.93-51.0070.7870.52
Hexa Tradex		-0.742.37-2.121.57-9.683.90-6.10
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.1572.90258.30153.37
The Yamuna Syndicate		-1.5812.08-2.88-2.91-24.6317.6311.00
State Trading Corporation Of India		1.72-0.080.593.00-2.112.522.94
Uniphos Enterprises		0.44-2.04-11.15-9.09-37.03-15.54-5.16
Hardwyn India		-1.95-19.17-50.64-26.88-5.94-23.0742.76
SMT Engineering		-11.97-27.55-4.85-10.66851.79288.55125.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shashank Traders has gained 21.52% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (41.85%), Redington (51.43%), Lloyds Enterprises (3.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Shashank Traders has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (16.91%) and Redington (18.65%).

Cosmic Energy & Motors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cosmic Energy & Motors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.9631.1
1027.6228.07
2021.9523.82
5017.318.38
1009.330
2004.660

Source: Dion Global

Cosmic Energy & Motors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cosmic Energy & Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cosmic Energy & Motors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTShashank Traders - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 01, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTShashank Traders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Oct 01, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTShashank Traders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Sep 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTShashank Traders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 09, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTShashank Traders - Intimation Of Book Closure For The 41St Annual General Meeting (''AGM'') Of The Company And E-Voting Sched

Source: Dion Global

About Cosmic Energy & Motors

Shashank Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1985PLC021076 and registration number is 021076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    L 29-L34, 1st Floor, Block-L, Connaught Place, New Delhi Delhi 110001
  • Contact
    cs@ceml.in
    www.ceml.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Suranjana Birla
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Amit Singhania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cosmic Energy & Motors Share Price

What is the share price of Cosmic Energy & Motors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹34.05 as on Apr 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cosmic Energy & Motors?

The Cosmic Energy & Motors is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmic Energy & Motors?

The market cap of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹10.53 Cr as on Apr 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmic Energy & Motors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmic Energy & Motors are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmic Energy & Motors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmic Energy & Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹34.05 and 52-week low of Cosmic Energy & Motors is ₹28.02 as on Apr 23, 2026.

How has the Cosmic Energy & Motors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cosmic Energy & Motors has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 21.52% over 1 year, 39.29% across 3 years, and 14.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmic Energy & Motors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmic Energy & Motors are -25.20 and 6.09 on Apr 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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