Here's the live share price of Cosmic CRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cosmic CRF
|-6.58
|7.84
|63.90
|26.22
|-4.16
|76.02
|41.10
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cosmic CRF has declined 4.16% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosmic CRF has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,367.94
|1,393.7
|10
|1,307
|1,364.77
|20
|1,335.41
|1,322.38
|50
|1,182.41
|1,208.39
|100
|986.54
|1,121.38
|200
|1,068.78
|1,119.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cosmic CRF saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.11%, while DII stake decreased to 10.39%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Cosmic CRF - Company Update-Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 3, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Cosmic CRF - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Cosmic CRF - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting 03/08/2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Cosmic CRF - Declaration Of Receipt Of Letter Of Intent ('LOI') Dtd. 30/07/2026, Declaring The Company As The 'Successful Res
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Cosmic CRF - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August 3, 2026 Pursuant
Source: Dion Global
Cosmic CRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2021PLC250447 and registration number is 250447. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmic CRF is ₹1,334.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosmic CRF is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cosmic CRF is ₹1,226.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmic CRF are ₹1,350.00 and ₹1,325.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmic CRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmic CRF is ₹1,519.95 and 52-week low of Cosmic CRF is ₹550.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosmic CRF has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, 63.9% over 3 months, -4.16% over 1 year, 76.02% across 3 years, and 41.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmic CRF are 24.26 and 2.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global