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Cosmic CRF Share Price

NSE
BSE

COSMIC CRF

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Cosmic CRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,334.95 Closed
-3.89₹ -54.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cosmic CRF Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,325.05₹1,350.00
₹1,334.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹550.00₹1,519.95
₹1,334.95
Open Price
₹1,350.00
Prev. Close
₹1,388.95
Volume
4,500

Source: Dion Global

Cosmic CRF Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cosmic CRF		-6.587.8463.9026.22-4.1676.0241.10
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cosmic CRF has declined 4.16% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosmic CRF has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Cosmic CRF Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cosmic CRF Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,367.941,393.7
101,3071,364.77
201,335.411,322.38
501,182.411,208.39
100986.541,121.38
2001,068.781,119.24

Source: Dion Global

Cosmic CRF Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cosmic CRF saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.11%, while DII stake decreased to 10.39%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cosmic CRF Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTCosmic CRF - Company Update-Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 3, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTCosmic CRF - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 03, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTCosmic CRF - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting 03/08/2026
Jul 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTCosmic CRF - Declaration Of Receipt Of Letter Of Intent ('LOI') Dtd. 30/07/2026, Declaring The Company As The 'Successful Res
Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTCosmic CRF - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August 3, 2026 Pursuant

Source: Dion Global

About Cosmic CRF

Cosmic CRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2021PLC250447 and registration number is 250447. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Purvi Birla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Tibrewalla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Binod Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Barnwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Venus Kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosmic CRF Share Price

What is the share price of Cosmic CRF?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmic CRF is ₹1,334.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cosmic CRF?

The Cosmic CRF is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmic CRF?

The market cap of Cosmic CRF is ₹1,226.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmic CRF?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmic CRF are ₹1,350.00 and ₹1,325.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmic CRF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmic CRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmic CRF is ₹1,519.95 and 52-week low of Cosmic CRF is ₹550.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cosmic CRF performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cosmic CRF has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, 63.9% over 3 months, -4.16% over 1 year, 76.02% across 3 years, and 41.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmic CRF?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmic CRF are 24.26 and 2.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cosmic CRF News

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