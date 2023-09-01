Follow Us

COSMIC CRF LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹322.80 Closed
4.8915.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Cosmic CRF Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹310.05₹323.10
₹322.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.00₹315.90
₹322.80
Open Price
₹323.10
Prev. Close
₹307.75
Volume
1,53,600

Cosmic CRF Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1324.78
  • R2330.47
  • R3337.83
  • Pivot
    317.42
  • S1311.73
  • S2304.37
  • S3298.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.73299.49
  • 1023.86292.17
  • 2011.93277.51
  • 504.770
  • 1002.390
  • 2001.190

Cosmic CRF Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2428.7935.2635.2635.2635.2635.26
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Cosmic CRF Ltd. Share Holdings

About Cosmic CRF Ltd.

Engineering - Heavy

Management

  • Ms. Purvi Birla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Tibrewalla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Binod Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Barnwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosmic CRF Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmic CRF Ltd.?

The market cap of Cosmic CRF Ltd. is ₹223.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cosmic CRF Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cosmic CRF Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cosmic CRF Ltd. is 16.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cosmic CRF Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmic CRF Ltd. is ₹322.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmic CRF Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmic CRF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmic CRF Ltd. is ₹315.90 and 52-week low of Cosmic CRF Ltd. is ₹181.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

