What is the share price of Cosmic CRF? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmic CRF is ₹1,334.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Cosmic CRF? The Cosmic CRF is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmic CRF? The market cap of Cosmic CRF is ₹1,226.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmic CRF? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmic CRF are ₹1,350.00 and ₹1,325.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmic CRF? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmic CRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmic CRF is ₹1,519.95 and 52-week low of Cosmic CRF is ₹550.00 as on .

How has the Cosmic CRF performed historically in terms of returns? The Cosmic CRF has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, 63.9% over 3 months, -4.16% over 1 year, 76.02% across 3 years, and 41.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmic CRF? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmic CRF are 24.26 and 2.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global