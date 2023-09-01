Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cosco (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199DL1980PLC010173 and registration number is 010173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹89.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cosco (India) Ltd. is 77.41 and PB ratio of Cosco (India) Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹215.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosco (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹249.90 and 52-week low of Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹145.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.