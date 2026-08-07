What is the share price of Cosco (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosco (India) is ₹190.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Cosco (India)? The Cosco (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosco (India)? The market cap of Cosco (India) is ₹79.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosco (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosco (India) are ₹193.00 and ₹189.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosco (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosco (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosco (India) is ₹267.95 and 52-week low of Cosco (India) is ₹160.00 as on .

How has the Cosco (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Cosco (India) has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -1.22% for the past month, -8.41% over 3 months, -18.94% over 1 year, -5.86% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosco (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosco (India) are 78.88 and 1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global