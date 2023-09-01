Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cosco (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COSCO (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹215.05 Closed
2.094.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cosco (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.00₹221.15
₹215.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.00₹249.90
₹215.05
Open Price
₹216.00
Prev. Close
₹210.65
Volume
3,284

Cosco (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1219.8
  • R2224.55
  • R3227.95
  • Pivot
    216.4
  • S1211.65
  • S2208.25
  • S3203.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5193.51211.99
  • 10191.38213.11
  • 20191.32211.28
  • 50192.52199.82
  • 100187.63189.88
  • 200206.35184.77

Cosco (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.18-1.3338.6529.16-1.85136.06-11.74
8.75-1.4410.7953.4472.3834.9534.95
5.617.489.8722.71-8.11259.93117.86
3.17-16.2618.8062.5230.76785.16484.44
-0.47-2.8355.95120.1610.925,106.671,218.14
4.4210.833.7646.19114.30480.48234.51
11.1111.499.8423.74-15.2998.5136.55
-1.70-1.3920.7340.7389.8296.1514.75
5.59-1.312.376.34-16.11-16.09-56.20
4.70-11.40-34.91-45.65-1.50458.66222.65
-3.4720.3933.9129.7132.06321.5688.41
-2.70-6.75-9.21-3.0520.26257.53495.44
-2.82-1.6719.3735.3921.96298.3552.82
-1.8427.5220.2431.9911.5017.80-40.24
0.978.094.575.957.3743.58-42.26

Cosco (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Cosco (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cosco (India) Ltd.

Cosco (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199DL1980PLC010173 and registration number is 010173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devinder Kumar Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narinder Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tejal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Cosco (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cosco (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹89.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cosco (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cosco (India) Ltd. is 77.41 and PB ratio of Cosco (India) Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cosco (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹215.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosco (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosco (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹249.90 and 52-week low of Cosco (India) Ltd. is ₹145.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data