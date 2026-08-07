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Cosco (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

COSCO (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Cosco (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹190.50 Closed
-1.80₹ -3.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cosco (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.00₹193.00
₹190.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.00₹267.95
₹190.50
Open Price
₹193.00
Prev. Close
₹194.00
Volume
121

Source: Dion Global

Cosco (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cosco (India)		0.26-1.22-8.41-16.94-18.94-5.86-0.19
OK Play India		-3.80-6.86-22.13-36.88-64.65-30.79-5.15
Archies		3.550.72-10.87-16.15-26.37-19.17-7.59
Olympic Cards		-3.876.43-6.88-0.67-0.334.655.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cosco (India) has declined 18.94% compared to peers like OK Play India (-64.65%), Archies (-26.37%), Olympic Cards (-0.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosco (India) has outperformed peers relative to OK Play India (-5.15%) and Archies (-7.59%).

Cosco (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cosco (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5190.14191.62
10191.08191.65
20193.08192.98
50195.59195.07
100193.14198.46
200209.58209.85

Source: Dion Global

Cosco (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cosco (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cosco (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTCosco (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTCosco (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTCosco (India) - Audited Financial Results
May 30, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTCosco (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTCosco (India) - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Cosco (India)

Cosco (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199DL1980PLC010173 and registration number is 010173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devinder Kumar Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narinder Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Macker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosco (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Cosco (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosco (India) is ₹190.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cosco (India)?

The Cosco (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosco (India)?

The market cap of Cosco (India) is ₹79.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosco (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosco (India) are ₹193.00 and ₹189.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosco (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosco (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosco (India) is ₹267.95 and 52-week low of Cosco (India) is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cosco (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cosco (India) has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -1.22% for the past month, -8.41% over 3 months, -18.94% over 1 year, -5.86% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosco (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosco (India) are 78.88 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cosco (India) News

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