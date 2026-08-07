Here's the live share price of Cosco (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cosco (India)
|0.26
|-1.22
|-8.41
|-16.94
|-18.94
|-5.86
|-0.19
|OK Play India
|-3.80
|-6.86
|-22.13
|-36.88
|-64.65
|-30.79
|-5.15
|Archies
|3.55
|0.72
|-10.87
|-16.15
|-26.37
|-19.17
|-7.59
|Olympic Cards
|-3.87
|6.43
|-6.88
|-0.67
|-0.33
|4.65
|5.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cosco (India) has declined 18.94% compared to peers like OK Play India (-64.65%), Archies (-26.37%), Olympic Cards (-0.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosco (India) has outperformed peers relative to OK Play India (-5.15%) and Archies (-7.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|190.14
|191.62
|10
|191.08
|191.65
|20
|193.08
|192.98
|50
|195.59
|195.07
|100
|193.14
|198.46
|200
|209.58
|209.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cosco (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Cosco (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Cosco (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Cosco (India) - Audited Financial Results
|May 30, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Cosco (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Cosco (India) - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Cosco (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199DL1980PLC010173 and registration number is 010173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosco (India) is ₹190.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosco (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cosco (India) is ₹79.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosco (India) are ₹193.00 and ₹189.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosco (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosco (India) is ₹267.95 and 52-week low of Cosco (India) is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosco (India) has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -1.22% for the past month, -8.41% over 3 months, -18.94% over 1 year, -5.86% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosco (India) are 78.88 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global