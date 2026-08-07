What is the share price of Corporate Merchant Bankers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹46.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Corporate Merchant Bankers? The Corporate Merchant Bankers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers? The market cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹15.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Corporate Merchant Bankers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Corporate Merchant Bankers are ₹46.48 and ₹46.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Corporate Merchant Bankers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corporate Merchant Bankers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹414.30 and 52-week low of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹41.69 as on .

How has the Corporate Merchant Bankers performed historically in terms of returns? The Corporate Merchant Bankers has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -13.17% for the past month, -24.98% over 3 months, -51.8% over 1 year, 36.14% across 3 years, and 25.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers are -299.87 and 4.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global