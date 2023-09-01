Follow Us

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.42 Closed
00
As on Jun 19, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.42₹18.42
₹18.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.18₹18.42
₹18.42
Open Price
₹18.42
Prev. Close
₹18.42
Volume
0

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.42
  • R218.42
  • R318.42
  • Pivot
    18.42
  • S118.42
  • S218.42
  • S318.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.2217.08
  • 1015.6116.42
  • 2015.5115.95
  • 506.460
  • 1003.230
  • 2001.610

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9615.6321.3421.3415.139.64
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. Share Holdings

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd.

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061107 and registration number is 061107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayana Kaduri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunitha Thumu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Pittala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramanyam Bommireddy Gari
    Additional Director

FAQs on Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd.?

The market cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹6.08 Cr as on Jun 19, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is 1.8 as on Jun 19, 2023.

What is the share price of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹18.42 as on Jun 19, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹18.42 and 52-week low of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹15.18 as on Jun 19, 2023.

