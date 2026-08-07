Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Corporate Merchant Bankers Share Price

NSE
BSE

CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Corporate Merchant Bankers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.48 Closed
4.99₹ 2.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Corporate Merchant Bankers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.30₹46.48
₹46.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.69₹414.30
₹46.48
Open Price
₹46.48
Prev. Close
₹44.27
Volume
81

Source: Dion Global

Corporate Merchant Bankers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Corporate Merchant Bankers		-1.53-13.17-24.98-58.56-51.8036.1425.08
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Corporate Merchant Bankers has declined 51.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Corporate Merchant Bankers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Corporate Merchant Bankers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Corporate Merchant Bankers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.9545.73
1047.8946.84
2049.6548.79
5054.3553.46
10053.6270.17
200149.6184.94

Source: Dion Global

Corporate Merchant Bankers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Corporate Merchant Bankers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Corporate Merchant Bankers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTCorporate Merchant - Board Meeting Intimation for Outcome And Intimation For Rescheduling Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th
Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTCorporate Merchant - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation For Rescheduling Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th Au
Aug 04, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTCorporate Merchant - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 6Th August, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTCorporate Merchant - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTCorporate Merchant - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Corporate Merchant Bankers

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061107 and registration number is 061107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Jethabhai Nayak
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Saloni Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renu Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Bajaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Corporate Merchant Bankers Share Price

What is the share price of Corporate Merchant Bankers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹46.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Corporate Merchant Bankers?

The Corporate Merchant Bankers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers?

The market cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹15.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Corporate Merchant Bankers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Corporate Merchant Bankers are ₹46.48 and ₹46.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Corporate Merchant Bankers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corporate Merchant Bankers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹414.30 and 52-week low of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹41.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Corporate Merchant Bankers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Corporate Merchant Bankers has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -13.17% for the past month, -24.98% over 3 months, -51.8% over 1 year, 36.14% across 3 years, and 25.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers are -299.87 and 4.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Corporate Merchant Bankers News

More Corporate Merchant Bankers News
Market Pulse