Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.96
|15.63
|21.34
|21.34
|15.13
|9.64
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061107 and registration number is 061107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹6.08 Cr as on Jun 19, 2023.
P/E ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is 1.8 as on Jun 19, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹18.42 as on Jun 19, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹18.42 and 52-week low of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is ₹15.18 as on Jun 19, 2023.