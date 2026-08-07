Here's the live share price of Corporate Merchant Bankers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Corporate Merchant Bankers
|-1.53
|-13.17
|-24.98
|-58.56
|-51.80
|36.14
|25.08
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Corporate Merchant Bankers has declined 51.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Corporate Merchant Bankers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.95
|45.73
|10
|47.89
|46.84
|20
|49.65
|48.79
|50
|54.35
|53.46
|100
|53.62
|70.17
|200
|149.61
|84.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Corporate Merchant Bankers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Corporate Merchant - Board Meeting Intimation for Outcome And Intimation For Rescheduling Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Corporate Merchant - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation For Rescheduling Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th Au
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Corporate Merchant - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 6Th August, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Corporate Merchant - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Corporate Merchant - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061107 and registration number is 061107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹46.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Corporate Merchant Bankers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹15.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Corporate Merchant Bankers are ₹46.48 and ₹46.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corporate Merchant Bankers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹414.30 and 52-week low of Corporate Merchant Bankers is ₹41.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Corporate Merchant Bankers has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -13.17% for the past month, -24.98% over 3 months, -51.8% over 1 year, 36.14% across 3 years, and 25.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers are -299.87 and 4.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global