Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CORPORATE COURIERS & CARGO LTD.

Sector : Couriers | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.25₹3.30
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.25₹12.32
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.30
Prev. Close
₹3.25
Volume
0

Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.28
  • R23.32
  • R33.33
  • Pivot
    3.27
  • S13.23
  • S23.22
  • S33.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.33.54
  • 107.33.9
  • 207.694.42
  • 508.14.98
  • 1007.925.5
  • 2009.626.29

Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-14.02-39.59-44.16-53.9717.33-87.57
-1.88-5.161.19-0.85-28.11184.9182.10
-2.03-0.3427.7026.55-14.70223.1949.82

Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. Share Holdings

Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd.

Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1986PLC040280 and registration number is 040280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Patel
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhide
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Padmane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Wadhe
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd.?

The market cap of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹2.34 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is -6.77 and PB ratio of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is 3.92 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹12.32 and 52-week low of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Aug 14, 2023.

