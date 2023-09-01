Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-14.02
|-39.59
|-44.16
|-53.97
|17.33
|-87.57
|-1.88
|-5.16
|1.19
|-0.85
|-28.11
|184.91
|82.10
|-2.03
|-0.34
|27.70
|26.55
|-14.70
|223.19
|49.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1986PLC040280 and registration number is 040280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹2.34 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is -6.77 and PB ratio of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is 3.92 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹12.32 and 52-week low of Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Aug 14, 2023.