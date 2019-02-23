Corporate bond volumes see drastic fall in secondary market

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 12:28 AM

Corporate bond volumes traded in the secondary market have fallen drastically in the past two months with volumes traded in January falling by nearly 60% against the September 2018 levels on account of muted selling by bond holders, say dealers.

Corporate bond volumes see drastic fall in secondary marketCorporate bond volumes see drastic fall in secondary market

Corporate bond volumes traded in the secondary market have fallen drastically in the past two months with volumes traded in January falling by nearly 60% against the September 2018 levels on account of muted selling by bond holders, say dealers.

Total traded volumes of corporate bonds stood at Rs 39,660 crore in January, nearly 60% lower than the volumes traded in September 2018, and 4% lower than in December, according to Care Ratings. “Due to high liquidity pressure till September, bondholders sold at any level but currently with higher interest rates and an expectation for yields to fall, market players are holding on,” said Ajay Manglunia, EVP, Edelweiss Financial Service.

READ ALSO | Warren Buffett’s only real-estate stock is a multi-bagger; here’s how much he made

Corporate bond yields across all maturities and rating categories over the past three quarters in FY19 averaged to 9%, up 70 bps year-on-year than FY18, and is the highest in the past four years, according to a Care ratings report.

Dealers expect corporate bond yields to gradually drop following rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India by 25 bps to 6.25% in February this year and also due to falling inflation numbers.

“Right now, yields are high, so people would buy good quality papers and hold them leading to higher issuances,” added Manglunia.

Corporate bond issuance through the private placement route surged to an eight-month high at `84,925 crore in December, up 35% month-on-month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Corporate bond volumes see drastic fall in secondary market
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition