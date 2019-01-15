Corp bond issuances hit 8-month high in December

The increase in issuances was primarily because of a fall in corporate bond yields.

By Utsav Saxena

Corporate bond issuances in December increased to an eight-month high of more than Rs 84,000 crore, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Issuances in December increased by 54% month-on-month (m-o-m) and were the highest for any month in FY19.

The increase in issuances was primarily because of a fall in corporate bond yields. According to Care Ratings, in December, the yield of corporate bonds across different maturities – 15 years, 10 years , 5 years and one-year – declined from levels seen in November. The average yield of corporate bonds with maturity of 15 years and five years declined by 50 basis points (bps) and 80 bps, respectively, while that of bonds with 1-year maturity fell by 10 bps.

Ajay Manglunia, executive VP, Edelweiss Financial Services, said the primary reason for high issuances was the fall in yields on government bonds. “This was triggered by a somewhat dovish Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy stance, coupled with the liquidity support through the open market operations (OMOs),” Manglunia said.

READ ALSO: Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal books $21 million ride in Ola

Money market dealers said OMOs partly led to a fall in yields on government bonds and reduced the borrowing costs for corporate bonds, as corporate bonds are priced over the benchmark bonds.

The central bank under the OMO programme purchased government securities worth Rs 50,000 crore in December, Rs 10,000 crore more than what it had planned earlier. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 26 bps in December.

On the other hand, according to Care Ratings, corporate bond yields across all maturities and rating categories during the April-December period averaged 9%, which is the highest in the last four years and 70 basis points (bps) higher than that in FY18.

The rise in corporate bond yields this fiscal year has been primarily attributed to the interest rate hikes by the RBI (by 50 bps since April 2018), the rise in GSec yields and the lower demand for corporate bonds from banks and mutual funds with the advent of the liquidity crisis faced by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

READ ALSO: CPI inflation falls to 18-month low; declines to 2.19% in December

Yields on AAA-rated corporate bonds remained largely steady in December, in the range of 8.45-8.60%. Yields rose 10-15 bps in the second week of December following the surprise resignation of RBI governor Urjit Patel.

A total of 114 corporates issued bonds in December, with Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development(NABARD), JM Financial Credit Solutions being the top three issuers.

Banks were reported as the biggest borrowers as they raised more than Rs 24,000 crore in the month. According to dealers, the possibility of a rating downgrade of two of the largest borrowers in the corporate bond market — Power Finance Corp (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) — was the biggest scare the market faced in December.

READ ALSO: Reality check: 10% quota for economically weaker section, but govt job vacancies shrinking, shows DoPT data

After the announcement of the PFC buying the government’s 52.6% stake in REC, Moody’s Investors Services placed the ratings of both companies on review for a possible downgrade. Moody’s said the acquisition was likely to result in weak capital ratios for both the lenders.

The downgrade scare prompted a large sell-off of papers issued by REC and PFC in the secondary market. A lot of fund houses shifted their demand to AAA-rated papers of other state-owned entities such as Hudco and Nabard.