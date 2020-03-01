Coronavirus wipes out billions of dollars of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, others as markets rattle globally

Global stock markets saw around 5 trillion dollars of value vanishing last week.

The past five days have turned out to be one of the most hellish weeks for investors globally. The week ending February 28 saw 500 richest people on the planet losing jaw-dropping $444 billion in combined wealth, courtesy the deadly Coronavirus fear that has been impacting the equity markets globally, Bloomberg reported. Around $30 billion alone in the combined wealth of the world’s three richest people — Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault — was lost. The fourth-largest weekly loss of $9 billion was incurred by the world’s 25th richest person — Elon Musk as his company Tesla’s shares went down after a steep rise early this year. Musk has a net worth of $36.3 billion.

The week saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fall over 12 per cent — the biggest five-day decline since the financial crisis of 2008, that vanished over $6 trillion from global stocks. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the five-day rattling of equity markets globally vaporised $78 billion in gains that these 500 richest people made since the beginning of 2020. The other six richest people in the list and the net decline in their wealth were Warren Buffet ($8.8 billion), Inditex’s Amancio Ortega ($6.8 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($6.6 billion), Alphabet’s Larry Page ($6.4 billion), America Movil’s Carlos Slim ($6.3 billion), and Alphabet’s Sergey Brin ($6.2 billion).

Coronavirus outbreak has so far caused 2,979 deaths globally while 86,993 confirmed cases have been reported in 64 countries and territories, as per Worldometer. The global equity markets are likely to get further routed this week as analysts across the world remain uncertain about the size of the overall impact while the damage starts to reflect into the economic data ahead. According to The Guardian, global stock markets saw around $5 trillion of value vanishing last week, as measured by the international equity index — MSCI All Country World Index.