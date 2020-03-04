Coronavirus scare: FPIs pull out $5.3 billion in 6 sessions

With Covid-19 fears spooking the global markets, FPIs have been continuously selling Indian equities and bonds.
With Covid-19 fears spooking the global markets, FPIs have been continuously selling Indian equities and bonds. They have pulled out $3.5 billion from the Indian capital markets over the last six consecutive sessions.
