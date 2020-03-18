Coronavirus outbreak: Equities tumble to fresh 3-year lows; FPIs continue selling

The benchmark has now given up a staggering 20% since the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus triggered panic selling.
With the coronavirus crisis becoming bigger, Indian equities tumbled to fresh three-year lows on Tuesday as the Sensex shed 811 points to close down 2.6% at 30,579 and the broader Nifty 50 lost 2.5% to end below the psychologically important mark of 9,000.
The markets remained volatile as bank stocks were battered sending the Bank Nifty down 4.1% to its lowest level since April 25, 2017. The volatility index – India VIX – surged to 62.93% on Tuesday, the highest level it has seen since November 21, 2008 when it was at 64.46%.
The relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors continued leaving the rupee weak; the Indian currency has depreciated significantly over the past two weeks though on Tuesday it appreciated by about 3 paise against the dollar to close at Rs 74.26.
The bond markets, however, went into a sulk, disappointed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not cut the repo rate; the yield on the benchmark rose to 6.26%, up five basis points. With central banks across the world in accommodative mode, the bond markets have been anticipating a rate cut. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the decision on a repo cut would be taken by the MPC (monetary policy committee) though he would not say when a cut would come through.
The benchmark has now given up a staggering 20% since the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus triggered panic selling. Global passive funds, which own assets worth $4 trillion, continue to be sellers. Investors have pulled out record sums from emerging-market equity funds; approximately $36 billion has moved out over the past month or so, significantly higher than the outflows during the 2008 crisis. Around $4 billion has been pulled out of India over the past month — of which approximately $2 billion moved out over the past week.
Analysts believe the correction may have been somewhat overdone. “The sharp correction in the prices of most large-cap and mid-cap stocks suggests that the market expects sharply lower earnings – to the extent of 20-50% – of companies in perpetuity because of the Covid-19 situation. This seems to be a rather aggressive (panicked) reaction from market participants who have been quick to extrapolate recent events into perpetuity,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote.
