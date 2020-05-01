Two stocks to bet on as India gears up for an economic revival post coronavirus and lockdown

A lower infection rate in India has also eased the hasty selling by foreign investors seen in March.

With the lockdown now coming earning its end, India will soon restart the economic engine. As lockdown restrictions are eased India’s economic activity is expected to pick up, helping market leaders and peers with substantial market share at the forefront to garner business growth, a report said. Sectors like metals, banks, cement, oil & gas, and auto may witness a revival in the days ahead, according to brokerage and research firm ICICI Direct in a research report. A lower infection rate in India has also eased the hasty selling by foreign investors seen in March, the report said as it highlighted these two stocks with the potential to jump as much as 27% in the next three months.

State Bank of India

Target price: Rs 235 | Stop loss: Rs 166

Upside: 27%

India’s largest public-sector lender, State Bank of India is better placed to gain in the near-term as the economic revival begins. The bank has a healthy CASA ratio off close to 45% and has delivered healthy advances growth at 14.3% CAGR between FY16-19. “Given emergence of Covid-19 and the resulted lockdown, exposure to MSME, telecom and unsecured retail remain vulnerable. As moratorium is lifted, revival in repayment from borrowers will remain key monitorable. Gradual pick-up in credit offtake coupled with healthy operational matrix to support operational performance. Given volatile trend in asset quality, uncertainty looms over near term credit cost and earnings,” the report said. Despite the risks aligned with SBI, the long-term fundamentals of the bank remain strong making it a favourable bet.

JSW Steel

Target price: Rs 205 | Stop loss Rs 148

Upside 24%

Significant selling by foreign investors pushed JSW Steel down by almost 50%, but with the subdued seeling in the recent weeks, the scrip staged some recovery. With an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum, JSW is looking to increase its capacity domestically as well as abroad. “JSW Steel observed a block deal of almost 30 million shares on March 26 near the price of 156. Despite further weakness in the market, it has remained largely above these levels and bounced back. We do not expect it to retest these levels once again,” ICICI Direct said. If construction and manufacturing activity starts in South India, the demand for steel could see a significant increase.

(The stocks recommendations in this story are by the respective research and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)